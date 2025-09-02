Who is Laurent Freixe? Nestle CEO fired over romantic relationship with employee

Nestlé has dismissed its chief executive, Laurent Freixe, just a year into his tenure after he failed to disclose a romantic relationship with a direct subordinate. The company said, Freixe had been dismissed with "immediate effect" following an investigation led by Nestle's chair and lead independent director.

Nestle chair Paul Bulcke said in a statement: "This was a necessary decision. Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé."

Company veteran Freixe took over the CEO role in September last year after Nestle ousted his predecessor, Mark Schneider.

All about Laurent Freixe Freixe had been with Nestlé since 1986, holding roles around the world. When Nestlé revamped its geographic structure in January 2022, Freixe became CEO of Zone Latin America. In August 2024, he was tapped to replace then-CEO Mark Schneider in the top role, and started Sept. 1, 2024.

Who will be the next chief? Navratil, a company veteran of more than 20 years, joined the executive board at the start of this year. Before running Nespresso, he was senior vice president and head of the Coffee Strategic Business Unit, where he was responsible for global strategy for the Nescafé brand and a licensing partnership with Starbucks.

“I fully embrace the company’s strategic direction, as well as the action plan in place to drive Nestlé’s performance,” he said, according to Monday’s statement.