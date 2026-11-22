Li Ming, a Chinese national currently out on bail in Singapore, has been accused of playing a central role in a network that allegedly smuggled restricted Nvidia chips to China. Here is what is known about his links to Alice Huang and the companies involved.

Advertisement

A Singapore-based businessman named Li Ming is at the centre of allegations involving the illegal movement of advanced Nvidia artificial intelligence (AI) chips to China.

Also Read | Nvidia shareholder writes open letter to board, calls for newly elected board

The 52-year-old Chinese national allegedly played a key role in a network of companies that helped Chinese businesses access restricted computing hardware, according to an investigation by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

He is currently out on bail in Singapore, where he is living in an upscale residential neighbourhood near the Chinese embassy. His criminal case remains ongoing.

Who is Li Ming and what is his connection to Alice Huang? Li Ming is a 52-year-old Chinese national accused of playing a central role in a network of companies allegedly involved in moving restricted Nvidia AI chips to China. Singapore prosecutors charged him with fraud in February 2025 over the alleged diversion of Nvidia-powered servers. He is currently out on bail in Singapore.

Advertisement

But Li Ming's alleged involvement went beyond the server shipments at the centre of the criminal case. An investigation by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) found that he was a key operator in a wider business network that included Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company where Alice Huang, the romantic partner of ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, served as managing director.

According to WSJ, Li was deeply involved in Megaspeed's activities, participated in major decisions and also played a role in other companies trading Nvidia chips.

His association with Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, reportedly dates back several years. In 2021, the couple established a cloud-computing joint venture called Century Longteng. Chinese corporate registry records identified Li as the company's chief strategy officer in January 2023. He was also photographed during a visit to a Shanghai-based AI equipment company that month.

Advertisement

Singapore prosecutors allege that Li Ming used his company, Luxuriate Your Life, to purchase servers fitted with Nvidia chips after telling the US supplier that the equipment would be used in Singapore. Instead, the servers were allegedly sent to neighbouring Malaysia before being moved to an undisclosed third destination.

The WSJ reported that Li, Alice Huang and Kang Wei subsequently helped establish a network of business partners across Southeast Asia to make advanced computing power available to Chinese customers after the Biden administration tightened restrictions on Nvidia chip sales to China.

Also Read | California issues subpoena; probe to look at potential criminal law violations

Megaspeed was one of the businesses at the centre of this network. The group acquired the Singaporean unit of a Chinese video game company and renamed it Megaspeed, with Alice Huang registered as a director. The company later secured a place in Nvidia's cloud partner programme in November 2023, giving it priority access to the chipmaker's latest processors, the WSJ previously reported.

Advertisement

How did Megaspeed gain access to Nvidia's advanced chips? Megaspeed reportedly secured a place in Nvidia's cloud partner programme in November 2023 after presenting Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant, as one of its major customers, WSJ previously reported.

The partnership gave the Singapore-based company priority access to Nvidia's latest chips.

According to WSJ report, Megaspeed supplied servers to Malaysia and provided legitimate offshore computing services to Alibaba. However, some of the equipment was allegedly sent to a Shanghai-based technology company, Century Litong, in violation of US export controls.

Century Longteng was a key shareholder in Century Litong until 2024, according to Chinese corporate registry records.

Nvidia reportedly placed Megaspeed on its internal no-sell list in June 2025, around the time US and Singapore authorities were investigating the company.

Advertisement

Megaspeed has maintained that it conducts legitimate and lawful business. It also said Alice Huang left the company in August 2025.

What happened to Megaspeed? Meet the new company, Novagate Cloud Despite Megaspeed's troubles, the business network may have found another route into the AI infrastructure market.

According to WSJ report, the team previously associated with Megaspeed is now operating a venture called Novagate Cloud, established in 2025.

Also Read | American state capitalism helped produce the Nvidia scandal

The company describes itself as an Nvidia cloud partner and claims to operate at least two data centres equipped with the chipmaker's Blackwell processors.

Shipment records reviewed by the WSJ show that Novagate received at least $300 million worth of hardware containing Nvidia chips at one of its Malaysian entities during the first five months of 2026.

Advertisement

A May report by short-selling firm Culper Research suggested that Novagate could be linked to Megaspeed, pointing to similarities between their websites and a shared business address involving one of their directors.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.