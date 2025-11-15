Who is most likely to replace Tim Cook as Apple steps up succession plan?

As Tim Cook looks to step down as CEO next year, Apple is ramping up its efforts for succession planning. John Ternus, the senior VP of hardware engineering, is being considered as a possible successor, according to a Financial Times report.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated15 Nov 2025, 11:14 AM IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook is likely to step down next year.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is likely to step down next year.(REUTERS)

Apple is intensifying its succession planning efforts as Tim Cook prepares to step down as CEO as early as next year, according to a report by the Financial Times on Friday.

John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, is potentially seen as Cook's successor, the FT reported, citing several people familiar with discussions.

The iPhone manufacturer is unlikely to name a new CEO until after its next earnings report in late January, which includes the important holiday season period, the report said.

Cook took over as CEO in 2011 after Steve Jobs stepped down, marking the end of his leadership at the technology company he co-founded in a garage.

(More to come…)

