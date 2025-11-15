Who is most likely to replace Tim Cook as Apple steps up succession plan?

Apple is intensifying its succession planning efforts as Tim Cook prepares to step down as CEO as early as next year, according to a report by the Financial Times on Friday.

John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of hardware engineering, is potentially seen as Cook's successor, the FT reported, citing several people familiar with discussions.

The iPhone manufacturer is unlikely to name a new CEO until after its next earnings report in late January, which includes the important holiday season period, the report said.

Cook took over as CEO in 2011 after Steve Jobs stepped down, marking the end of his leadership at the technology company he co-founded in a garage.