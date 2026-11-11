Who is Nadeen Ayman? Dubai World Trade Centre appoints her Associate Director of Marketing; here's her career journey

Nadeen Ayman has been appointed Associate Director of Marketing at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), marking a new milestone in her career in the exhibitions, events and marketing industry. She announced her appointment in a LinkedIn post, saying she was grateful for the journey so far and looking forward to the opportunities ahead.

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Ayman took up the new position in October 2026. She was previously Marketing Manager and Marketing Executive according to her LinkedIn post, and has been associated with Dubai World Trade Centre since February 2021.

Who is Nadeen Ayman? Nadeen Ayman is a marketing professional with over 15 years of experience across marketing, digital marketing, exhibitions, events and matchmaking programmes. Her professional career has included stints at Dubai World Trade Centre, ADNEC Group, Reed Exhibitions, dmg events, Yas Marina Circuit and Abu Dhabi University.

She has spent a significant part of her career working in the UAE's exhibitions and events sector, with experience in digital marketing, marketing strategy and business matchmaking initiatives.

Nadeen Ayman's career at Dubai World Trade Centre Ayman joined Dubai World Trade Centre in February 2021 as a Marketing Executive. She subsequently took on the role of Marketing Manager, which she held from February 2021 to October 2026, as per her LinkedIn profile.

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In October 2026, she moved into the position of Associate Director, Marketing. Her latest appointment marks a progression in her career at the organisation, where she has spent nearly six years.

Previous roles at ADNEC Group and Reed Exhibitions Before her latest appointment, Ayman worked as Marketing Manager at ADNEC Group from June 2022 to February 2023, based in Abu Dhabi.

She also spent nearly seven years at Reed Exhibitions, where she worked across digital marketing and matchmaking programmes. She joined the company in February 2014 as a Marketing Coordinator for its Digital Matchmaking Programme.

Over the years, she took on roles including Marketing Executive for the Digital Marketing and Matchmaking Programme, Digital Marketing Executive, and Central Marketing: Digital Marketing and Matchmaking Manager. Her stint at Reed Exhibitions ended in December 2020.

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Other professional experience Earlier in her career, Ayman worked as a Marketing Executive at dmg events from February 2017 to December 2017.

She was also associated with Yas Marina Circuit, where she worked as a Marketing Coordinator between November 2011 and December 2013.

Her career began with a stint at Abu Dhabi University as a part-time Marketing Events Coordinator from January 2011 to December 2011.

What did Nadeen Ayman say about her new role? Announcing her appointment on LinkedIn, Ayman described it as an important milestone in her professional journey.

“A lovely milestone in my career as I take on my new role as Associate Director of Marketing at Dubai World Trade Centre. Grateful for the journey so far, the people I've learned from, and the opportunities along the way. Looking forward to what comes next,” she wrote.

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