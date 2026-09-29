Who is Neeraj Jain? Bengaluru-based Social Alpha, which backed 450 startups, gets new CEO

Social Alpha has appointed Neeraj Jain as its Chief Executive Officer, the Bengaluru-based organisation announced on Tuesday, as it begins its second decade of supporting science and technology-driven solutions to social challenges.

Over the past 10 years, Social Alpha has backed more than 450 start-ups, provided over 400 catalytic grants and made more than 100 seed investments in innovations aimed at addressing critical challenges.

Manoj Kumar, Founder, Social Alpha, said in a statement: “I’m pleased to welcome on board Neeraj as Social Alpha’s CEO. Neeraj brings three decades of global leadership experience across the development and private sectors, combining institution building with P&L ownership. Neeraj deeply understands both what we have built and the problems we are trying to solve and will drive the next phase of an impactful journey at Social Alpha.”

Who is Neeraj Jain? Jain joins Social Alpha after serving as Regional Head at PATH, where he worked across initiatives focused on improving health and development outcomes.

As CEO, Jain will oversee Social Alpha’s portfolio of science and technology-led innovations spanning areas such as climate, energy, healthcare and livelihoods. He will also focus on accelerating the deployment of these solutions across India.

Focus shifts from innovation to large-scale adoption Under Jain, Social Alpha plans to place greater emphasis on what happens after a technology has been developed and successfully tested.

The organisation intends to help promising innovations move from validation to wider adoption and scale, both in India and in other geographies facing social and economic inequalities.

This next phase will involve building stronger links between governments, academia, industry, researchers, investors and implementation partners.

Tackling barriers to scaling innovations Social Alpha said the expanded focus will also address some of the challenges that prevent innovative technologies from reaching larger markets.

These include access to finance, markets, distribution networks and deployment opportunities. By strengthening collaboration across different stakeholders, the organisation aims to create pathways for innovations to move beyond pilot projects and reach communities at scale.

With Jain at the helm, Social Alpha’s second decade is therefore expected to focus not only on identifying and funding innovative solutions, but also on helping proven technologies achieve broader adoption and measurable impact.

Neeraj Jain, CEO, Social Alpha, said: “Social Alpha has spent its first decade building a strong pipeline of science and technology-led innovations. The next phase is about paying greater attention to what happens after development and testing. In many ways, it is not categorically different from what Social Alpha stands for, but rather about broadening the reach and impact of what already exists.”