Meet Pam Kaur: HSBC Holdings’ first female CFO in its 160-year history

Pam Kaur joined HSBC in April 2013 as group head of internal audit. She was most recently HSBC's chief risk and compliance officer and has been considered a favourite for the role of CFO since September.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated22 Oct 2024, 12:08 PM IST
File image of newly appointed HSBC Holding's CFO Pam Kaur. She is the first female CFO in the bank's 160-year history.
File image of newly appointed HSBC Holding’s CFO Pam Kaur. She is the first female CFO in the bank’s 160-year history.(HSBC website)

In a historic move by the 160-year-old corporate and institutional banking giant HSBC Holdings, insider Pam Kaur (60) was named the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on October 22—the bank's first female executive in this position, reports said.

A Reuters report said Kaur replaces Georges Elhedery, who vacated the post after taking over the reins as CEO earlier this year.

“We had a strong bench of internal and external candidates to choose from, and Pam was the exceptional candidate to recommend to the Board,” Elhedery said in a statement from the company.

Also Read | HSBC CEO says new structure will unleash bank’s full potential

Who Is Pam Kaur?

An insider, Kaur was HSBC's chief risk and compliance officer. She joined the bank in April 2013 as group head of internal audit. Kaur was said to be a favourite for the role since September, as per Reuters and Bloomberg reports.

According to the HSBC website, she was appointed Head of Wholesale Market and Credit Risk and Chair of the new enterprise-wide non-financial risk forum in April 2019. In January 2020, she was appointed Group Chief Risk Officer and assumed responsibility for Compliance in June 2021. She is also a Group Managing Director and a member of the Group Executive Committee.

She qualified as a chartered accountant (CA) at Ernst & Young and began her career in internal audit at Citibank, according to her profile on HSBC's website.

Also Read | Who is Georges Elhedery, named next group CEO of HSBC from September

“She has extensive experience creating and looking after large teams across different regions and has performed many senior roles in audit, business, compliance, finance and risk management at other global financial institutions. She has also worked with regulators and supervisory boards across the world,” the profile reads.

Kaur’s former appointments include Global Head of Group Audit for Deutsche Bank; Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Restructuring and Risk Division, Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc; Group Head of Compliance and Anti-Money Laundering, Lloyds TSB; Chief Compliance Officer, Citigroup International; Global Director of Compliance, Global Consumer Group, Citigroup; and non-executive Director of Centrica plc. She also serves as a non-executive Director of Abrdn plc. 

Kaur has an MBA in Finance and a BCom (Hons) from Punjab University in India. She is a Fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Also Read | Paytm Q2 result: Fintech posts PAT at ₹930 crore on exceptional gain vs loss YoY

Future of HSBC

In addition to Kaur's appointment, HSBC announced that effective January 1, 2025, it will streamline the bank into four distinct businesses — the Hong Kong unit, the UK unit, the corporate and institutional banking unit, and the international wealth and premier banking unit.

HSBC is consolidating its commercial banking operations, excluding the UK and Hong Kong, with its global banking and markets business. The company said the new corporate and institutional banking unit will also incorporate the predominantly wholesale banking activities in the Western markets region, which include the UK non-ring-fenced banks, Europe, and the Americas.

“The new structure will result in a simpler, more dynamic, and agile organisation as we focus on executing against our strategic priorities, which remain unchanged,” CEO Elhedery said in a statement.

HSBC employs around 2,14,000 people and has been cutting “duplicate roles” to reduce its businesses in the Western markets — Canada, France, and the United States — and instead focus on Asia and markets where it has scale.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsMeet Pam Kaur: HSBC Holdings’ first female CFO in its 160-year history

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    177.40
    12:36 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -7.55 (-4.08%)

    GAIL India share price

    214.25
    12:36 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -5.3 (-2.41%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    157.65
    12:36 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -2.55 (-1.59%)

    Tata Steel share price

    151.90
    12:36 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -3.1 (-2%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Torrent Power share price

    1,995.40
    12:34 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    28.9 (1.47%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    2,378.20
    12:33 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    30.25 (1.29%)

    Indigo Paints share price

    1,649.60
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -5.55 (-0.34%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,464.80
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -167.1 (-2.52%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,270.85
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -394.8 (-8.46%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,657.85
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -146.35 (-8.11%)

    Jupiter Wagons share price

    474.85
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -37.3 (-7.28%)

    PNC Infratech share price

    342.70
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    -24 (-6.54%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    515.15
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    13.6 (2.71%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    528.45
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    12.75 (2.47%)

    City Union Bank share price

    171.45
    12:35 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    20.7 (13.73%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,465.40
    12:34 PM | 22 OCT 2024
    73.65 (1.68%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,665.00240.00
      Chennai
      79,671.00240.00
      Delhi
      79,823.00240.00
      Kolkata
      79,675.00240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.