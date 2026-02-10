Who is Pankaj Chaturvedi? Shoppers Stop names new company CFO — All about him

Department store chain Shoppers Stop on Tuesday announced the appointment of Pankaj Chaturvedi as the company's new chief financial officer (CFO), effective April 1, 2026. He will replace Karunakaran Mohanasundaram, news agency Reuters reported.

Mohanasundaram has served in the finance chief position since 2018 and has taken the decision of stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the company, Shoppers Stop said in a statement.

The management change comes at a challenging time for India's retail sector, which has been grappling with intensifying competition from both online and offline players, along with signs of moderating consumer spending.

Amid this backdrop, Shoppers Stop reported a sharp 69% drop in its third-quarter profit, according to the agency report, highlighting the financial pressures facing the company as it navigates tougher operating environment.

From previous roles to education — All about Pankaj Chaturvedi Chaturvedi is currently the CFO at Saregama India Ltd. and brings with him extensive experience from the telecom sector, having previously held senior roles at Vodafone and Reliance Jio. At Vodaphone, he served as the Head of National Business Finance.

A chartered accountant by profession, Chaturvedi holds a Master’s degree in Commerce with a specialisation in Accounting and Finance from Gujarat University, as per data available online.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has been a finance professional with 19 years of experience, with skills such as core accounting, planning, business partnering , treasury and risk assurance.

He has also served Go Airlines (India) Ltd. as the CFO until April 10, 2022. Information about his personal life is not publicly available.

Shoppers Stop share price trend After the new leadership announcement, Shoppers Stop's share price closed at ₹8.8 or 2.2% higher at ₹409.2 on Tuesday, 10 February, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data.