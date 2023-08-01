Who is Pawan Munjal? Hero MotoCorp confirms ‘ED visit’ at Chairman's residence; here's what we know2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:16 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on August 1 raided the residence of Hero MotoCorp chairman Pawan Munjal in a case of alleged money laundering, signalling a major escalation of investigation against the prominent businessman. The law enforcement agency conducted searches at his premises located in Delhi and neighbouring Gurugram, and registered a case against him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), reported news agency PTI.
