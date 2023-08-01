Pawan Munjal is the third child of Brijmohan Lall Munjal and Santosh Munjal. Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal is the founder of the Hero Group. After India gained Independence from British Rule in 1947, Munjal and his brothers set up a company in Ludhiana that provided people with basic transport (cycles). With time, he built a series of bonds and networks with hundreds of vendors, dealers and employees. Much like the Japanese keiretsu system, these networks are now the glue that holds the Hero Group together, according to the website of Hero MotoCorp.