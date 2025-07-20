Who is Pete DeJoy? Meet Astronomer's Interim CEO as Andy Byron resigns after Coldplay's kiss cam scandal

A day after being put on leave, the Astronomer CEO Andy Byron officially resigned from his position on Saturday, July 19, 2025 after his video with a HR Head Kristin Cabot went viral.

In the video, he was seen sharing an intimate moment with the company’s HR Head in a Kiss Cam segment during a Coldplay concert, despite being married.

Byron’s resignation The Board of Directors accepted Byron’s resignation, the company said in a post on X. Meanwhile, Cabot, who was seen sharing cozy moments with Byron, is still working as Chief People Officer.

Pete DeJoy, Astronomer's co-founder and chief product officer, was appointed as interim CEO of the data company, while the board continues its search for Byron's replacement.

“We will share more details as appropriate in the coming days," the company further stated.

All about Pete DeJoy Pete DeJoy is Astronomer’s co-founder and chief product officer of Astronomer. He co-founded the data company in 2017, becoming its vice president for product in January 2023, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He later became the company’s chief product officer in February 2025.

DeJoy pursued his bachelor's degree in chemistry and physics from Bowdoin College in Maine and later went on to attend a fellowship program of Venture for America.

As per media reports, he lives in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn with his family, keeping his personal life extremely private.

An affair that made headlines After the video from the Coldplay concert went viral on social media, the former CEO Byron was placed on leave by the company.

"As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met,” Astronomer said in a LinkedIn post.