Who is Prabhjeet Singh? IIT-IIM alumnus and Uber veteran named OpenAI's India MD

OpenAI on Friday named former Uber India head Prabhjeet Singh as its Managing Director for India, marking a key leadership appointment as the AI company deepends its presence in one of its fastest-growing markets.

Singh, who has become ChatGPT maker's most senior executive in India, will join the company in September this year.

He will report to Kiran Mani, Managing Director for Asia Pacific (APAC) and oversee the company's operations across consumer growth, enterprise adoption and partnerships, regulatory engagement and business operations in the country.

What are his responsibilities at OpenAI Singh's appointment comes as OpenAI moves to expand its footprint in India, a market that is crucial to its growth strategy.The company has been deepening its presence through enterprise collaborations, developer outreach and engagement with policymakers, and opened its first office in New Delhi in November 2025.

As Managing Director for India, Singh will be responsible for building partnerships and supporting India's wider AI ecosystem, while helping more consumers, businesses, institutions and government bodies benefit from AI, according to OpenAI.

From education to previous roles — All about Prabhjeet Singh Before taking on leadership roles at technology giants, Singh graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur and later completed his MBA from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. Both institutions are among India's most prestigious.

According to the OpenAI top executive's LinkedIn profile, he began his career with Lehman Brothers in London where he worked as a senior analyst. Later he moved to Mckinsey & Company as senior associate.

Singh joined Uber in 2015 as the head of strategy and spent nearly a decade at the ride-hailing company. Over the years, he held several leadership positions, steadily rising through the ranks before being appointed as the company's President of India and South Asia.

In that role, he oversaw Uber's business across the region until his move to OpenAI as Managing Director for India.

Why India matters to OpenAI India has become one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for OpenAI's chatbot: ChatGPT, which has witnessed strong adoption among consumers, startups, enterprises, developers, and educational institutions. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also highlighted India’s rapid AI adoption and potential.

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Just ahead of Altman's visit to India for the India-AI Impact Summit held in February in New Delhi, he said he feels that India has all the ingredients to be a full-stack leader in artificial intelligence and can “help shape how democratic AI is adopted at scale”.