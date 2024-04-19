Who is Pragya Misra? ChatGPT developer OpenAI's first India hire as Head of Public Policy Affairs and Partnerships
OpenAI appoints Pragya Mishra as its first employee in India, focusing on government relations. OpenAI seeks growth in India's tech market, facing competition from Google's AI model.
ChatGPT developer OpenAI has recruited its first employee in India, appointing Pragya Mishra as head of government relations, Bloomberg reported. The development comes as the country goes to polls for the Lok Sabha elections to vote in a new government that, according to the report, will play a significant role in shaping artificial intelligence regulations in the world’s most populous nation.