ChatGPT developer OpenAI has recruited its first employee in India, appointing Pragya Mishra as head of government relations, Bloomberg reported. The development comes as the country goes to polls for the Lok Sabha elections to vote in a new government that, according to the report, will play a significant role in shaping artificial intelligence regulations in the world’s most populous nation.

The Microsoft Corp backed-company hired Misra to lead public policy affairs and partnerships in India, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Misra, 39, has previously worked at Truecaller AB and Meta Platforms Inc. Misra is set to start at OpenAI toward the end of the month.

The hiring highlighted the generative AI company’s efforts to push for favourable rules as governments worldwide consider how to regulate the rapidly developing technology, the report said, adding that with its 1.4 billion people and a fast-growing economy, India presents a significant growth opportunity for global tech companies. However, it has proven to be a challenging market to navigate due to lawmakers and regulators seeking to ensure that local firms are not disadvantaged.

OpenAI faces competition from established players like Google, which is developing an AI model specifically designed for India, catering to the country's diverse linguistic landscape.

The generative AI company's CEO Sam Altman, during a visit to India last year, emphasized the importance of integrating AI into government services for areas like healthcare. He also acknowledged the need for governments to play a more proactive role in shaping regulations for this rapidly evolving technology.

“The main thing that I think is important is figuring out how to integrate these technologies into other services," Altman said at the time, according to Bloomberg. “That is an area that I think governments are behind on, and don’t have the answers yet."

(With Inputs from Bloomberg)

