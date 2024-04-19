Active Stocks
Fri Apr 19 2024 13:15:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 161.40 0.88%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 957.85 -1.39%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 348.40 -0.85%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,407.90 -0.89%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 424.70 1.37%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Who is Pragya Misra? ChatGPT developer OpenAI's first India hire as Head of Public Policy Affairs and Partnerships
BackBack

Who is Pragya Misra? ChatGPT developer OpenAI's first India hire as Head of Public Policy Affairs and Partnerships

Livemint , Written By Shivangini ( with inputs from Bloomberg )

OpenAI appoints Pragya Mishra as its first employee in India, focusing on government relations. OpenAI seeks growth in India's tech market, facing competition from Google's AI model.

ChatGPT developer OpenAI has appointed its first employee in India, selecting Pragya Mishra as head of government relations (REUTERS)Premium
ChatGPT developer OpenAI has appointed its first employee in India, selecting Pragya Mishra as head of government relations (REUTERS)

ChatGPT developer OpenAI has recruited its first employee in India, appointing Pragya Mishra as head of government relations, Bloomberg reported. The development comes as the country goes to polls for the Lok Sabha elections to vote in a new government that, according to the report, will play a significant role in shaping artificial intelligence regulations in the world’s most populous nation.

The Microsoft Corp backed-company hired Misra to lead public policy affairs and partnerships in India, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Misra, 39, has previously worked at Truecaller AB and Meta Platforms Inc. Misra is set to start at OpenAI toward the end of the month.

The hiring highlighted the generative AI company’s efforts to push for favourable rules as governments worldwide consider how to regulate the rapidly developing technology, the report said, adding that with its 1.4 billion people and a fast-growing economy, India presents a significant growth opportunity for global tech companies. However, it has proven to be a challenging market to navigate due to lawmakers and regulators seeking to ensure that local firms are not disadvantaged.

OpenAI faces competition from established players like Google, which is developing an AI model specifically designed for India, catering to the country's diverse linguistic landscape. 

The generative AI company's CEO Sam Altman, during a visit to India last year, emphasized the importance of integrating AI into government services for areas like healthcare. He also acknowledged the need for governments to play a more proactive role in shaping regulations for this rapidly evolving technology.

“The main thing that I think is important is figuring out how to integrate these technologies into other services," Altman said at the time, according to Bloomberg. “That is an area that I think governments are behind on, and don’t have the answers yet." 

(With Inputs from Bloomberg)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 19 Apr 2024, 01:14 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App