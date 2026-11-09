Who is Ramswaroop Munde? Surat businessman wins internet over ₹1 lakh Diwali bonus viral videos — Watch

What many middle-class employees only dream of, a Surat businessman made it a reality for his 20 staffers by giving them ₹1 lakh each as a Diwali bonus. Ramswaroop Munde won hearts on the internet after a video of him distributing bundles of ₹1 lakh to each of his employees went viral.

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Munde, a resident of Bikaner in Rajasthan who runs a clothing business in Surat, broke with the common tradition of handing out gifts or sweets. He, instead, presented them with bundles of fresh currency notes.

According to reports, Ramswaroop Munde also gave special presents as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication.

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Another viral video on social media showed employees getting emotional and shedding tears as Ramswaroop Munde addressed his staffers.

Who is Ramswaroop Munde? Ramswaroop Munde is a Surat-based businessman who won hearts on social media after gifting each of his 20 employees more than ₹1 lakh as a Diwali bonus.

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According to The Sentinel, Munde runs a textile business in the Varachha area. He surprised his employees with bundles of fresh currency notes arranged on beautifully decorated silver-coloured ceremonial puja thalis, the report added.

The notes included denominations of ₹10, ₹20, ₹50, ₹100, ₹200 and ₹500, it claimed.

According to reports, Munde considers his employees an extension of his family. Having experienced poverty during his childhood, he understands the financial challenges families face during festivals and wanted his employees to celebrate Diwali without worrying about extra expenses.

His generous gesture has gone viral, with social media users praising him for recognising his employees' hard work and treating them like family.

Also Read | Will your old cheque book become invalid after Dec 31? RBI debunks viral claim

Social media reaction Many on social media hailed Munde for his gesture and swooned over the video showing his employees overwhelmed upon receiving the festive bonus.

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One on X asked if netizens think every company should have a boss like this.Do you also think every company should have a boss like him? Share your thoughts in the comments section!," a social media user posted on X.

One person on X even claimed that last dhanteras, Munde “gave each employee a bundle of ₹200 notes, and the comments on that video brought him to tears so this year he went bigger.”

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Some even said Munde, the owner of Mahadev Cloth Centre in Varachha, presented the fresh currency bundles on decorated silver platters (puja thalis).

“Inspired by the traditional Rajasthani custom of 'mamera', where a maternal uncle provides financial gifts to family, the cash was handed over to the workers by their own wives during a special ceremony,” the post added.

Another X user said, “Having risen from poverty, he chose to share his success with his team. True #Wealth is making others happy! 🙏”

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Another lauded Mundhe, saying, "Surat businessman Ramswaroop Munde didn’t just give a bonus—he gave his staff dignity, security and a festival without financial stress. He calls them family; many employers call them “resources.”

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