Who is Sharon Pais? Flipkart executive likely to take over as Myntra CEO after Nandita Sinha exits

Nandita Sinha, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Flipkart-owned Myntra, is set to step down from her role and move on from the company in the coming weeks after more than a decade-long tenure, according to a Moneycontrol report.

Sinha’s possible departure comes ahead of Flipkart’s planned IPO, scheduled for later this year.

The online fashion platform was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. Since then, Myntra has remained a major part of the group’s business. It continues to hold a strong position in India’s online fashion market, competing with platforms such as Amazon Fashion, Reliance’s AJIO, Nykaa Fashion, and Meesho.

After Sinha’s exit, Sharon Pais, who is currently serving as the head of Flipkart Fashion, is likely to replace her and lead the fashion e-commerce giant, according to the report. Meanwhile, Sinha’s next move is not yet known.

All about Sharon Pais's previous experience Sharon Pais previously held a leadership role at Myntra, serving as the company’s chief business officer (CBO) for about 4 years.

She has been with Flipkart for more than 7 years, during which she has held several senior roles. Prior to joining Flipkart in 2014, Pais also worked at Procter & Gamble in managerial positions.

She is now likely to return to Myntra and assume Sinha’s position. Bengaluru-based Myntra is India’s largest fashion e-commerce platform and one of the most profitable units within the Flipkart group. Other Flipkart-owned companies include Cleartrip, Ekart, and Shopsy.

Nandita Sinha began her career at Flipkart around 13 years ago as the Associate Director. Since then, she has been part of several teams, including furniture, customer engagement, and health and beauty. She was appointed to the leadership role at Myntra in 2022.

During her tenure as CEO of Myntra, Sinha was also given additional responsibilities to lead Flipkart Fashion.

Myntra's stronghold in India's online fashion market Through Myntra and Flipkart Fashion, Walmart controls about 50% of the country's $21 billion fashion market, according to the report. It is still making efforts to maintain its market share dominance.

In one such move, Myntra announced in early January that it would launch a zero-commission model to encourage young direct-to-consumer brands and regional sellers to join the platform.

The move is part of the Myntra Rising Stars programme, launched in July 2023 to extend onboarding, marketing and discovery support to small-scale brands with lean budgets, Mint reported earlier.