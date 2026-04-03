Who is Sharon Pais? Flipkart executive who will take over as Myntra CEO after Nandita Sinha exits

Nandita Sinha, the chief executive officer (CEO) of Flipkart-owned Myntra, is set to step down from her role and move on from the company in the coming weeks after more than a decade-long tenure, the company said in a filing.

Sharon Pais will be the head of Myntra and report to Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, effective immediately, it added.

The online fashion platform was acquired by Flipkart in 2014. Since then, Myntra has remained a major part of the group’s business. It continues to hold a strong position in India’s online fashion market, competing with platforms such as Amazon Fashion, Reliance’s AJIO, Nykaa Fashion, and Meesho.

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Sinha is expected to “continue to support the business over the coming months to ensure continuity”, the statement added.

Who is Sharon Pais? Head of Myntra As per the company release, Pais has worked closely with the Myntra and Flipkart Fashion teams over the years and brings a strong understanding of the business. “Her appointment reflects continuity as Myntra builds on its current momentum. Nandita will continue to support the business over the coming months to ensure continuity,” it stated.

She has held a leadership role at Myntra, serving as the company’s chief business officer (CBO) for about four years and has been with Flipkart for more than seven years, during which she has held several senior roles. Prior to joining Flipkart in 2014, Pais also worked at Procter & Gamble in managerial positions.

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“Myntra has built a strong position in the fashion and lifestyle space over the years. Sharon has worked closely with the team and understands the business well. This change reflects the depth of our internal leadership and our continued focus on execution,” Krishnamurthy said.

About Myntra and Nandita Sinha Bengaluru-based Myntra is India’s largest fashion e-commerce platform and one of the most profitable units within the Flipkart group. Other Flipkart-owned companies include Cleartrip, Ekart, and Shopsy.

Sinha began her career at Flipkart around 13 years ago as the Associate Director. Since then, she has been part of several teams, including furniture, customer engagement, and health and beauty. She was appointed to the leadership role at Myntra in 2022.

During her tenure as CEO of Myntra, Sinha was also given additional responsibilities to lead Flipkart Fashion.

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“Serving Myntra has been a rewarding journey, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to build alongside an exceptional team and ecosystem. I wish the team continued success in the years ahead,” Sinha added.

Myntra's stronghold in India's online fashion market Through Myntra and Flipkart Fashion, Walmart controls about 50% of the country's $21 billion fashion market, according to the report. It is still making efforts to maintain its market share dominance.

In one such move, Myntra announced in early January that it would launch a zero-commission model to encourage young direct-to-consumer brands and regional sellers to join the platform.

The move is part of the Myntra Rising Stars programme, launched in July 2023 to extend onboarding, marketing and discovery support to small-scale brands with lean budgets, Mint reported earlier.

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Through these efforts, Myntra is following the footsteps of listed e-commerce company Meesho, which charges no commission to sellers across all categories, including makeup, home decor, and clothes. Flipkart, too, rolled out a similar structure in November 2025 for products priced below ₹1,000.