Who is Stephan Bugaj? JioStar Group appoints Emmy Award winner as Senior VP of GenAI Content & Technology

JioStar Group has appointed Emmy Award-winning creative technologist Stephan Bugaj as Senior Vice-President of GenAI Content and Technology, as the company steps up its efforts to build new AI-driven digital experiences.

Bugaj's appointment comes at a time when more companies are looking to adopt AI to stay competitive, using the technology to speed up content creation, improve efficiency and offer more personalised visual experiences to users.

In line with broader industry trends, JioStar Group said that it is already investing in AI-powered features across its content businesses, including chat-based features, second-screen engagement layers, and AI tools to help create and manage content more efficiently.

“His appointment reinforces the Group’s commitment to building intelligent content pipelines, interactive storytelling formats and scalable creative frameworks that enable faster experimentation, richer audience engagement, and shape the future of entertainment globally,” the company said in a media release on Tuesday.

From previous roles to education — All about Stephan Bugaj Stephan Vladimir Bugaj has previously worked with Genvid Entertainment, where he served as chief creative officer and helped develop the Massively Interactive Live Event (MILE) format, a blend of streaming, gaming and live audience participation.

He has also worked on building AI-driven creative tools for filmmakers and has led interactive storytelling projects that combine real-time engagement with premium narrative content.

Bugaj has over 30 years of experience as a technology and creative leader, having held senior roles at several major companies, including DJ2 Entertainment, Pixar Animation Studios, Telltale Games, and Hanson Robotics.

He holds an advanced professional certificate in screenwriting from UCLA and a degree in Computer Science from Stevens Institute of Technology. Bugaj won an Emmy Award in 2024 for outstanding innovation in emerging media.

What is he expected to do in JioStar? Bugaj's area of expertise is the development of AI-driven content systems, focusing on new storytelling approaches, digital production pipelines and immersive media platforms. His work at JioStar will aim to expand creative possibilities and help shape the future of entertainment.