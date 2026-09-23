Who is Venu Srinivasan? TVS Group veteran headlining the Tata Sons row

Industrialist Venu Srinivasan has been in the spotlight after defying a directive from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) that tried to stop him from voting on Tata Sons' proposed IPO. Despite the move, Srinivas voted in favour of the listing, arguing that the Trust's directive was invalid. Here's a look at who he is.

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Why is Venu Srinivasan in news? Srinivasan, a non-executive director on the Tata Sons board, was among four directors who voted in favour of reappointing N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons and backing the proposed listing of the Tata group holding company at a board meeting held this week. Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts, was the sole dissenter.

The vote came after the SDTT, a major Tata Sons shareholder, passed a resolution seeking to bar Srinivasan from voting after he took a public position at odds with the Trust's preference to keep Tata Sons private.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What prompted Venu Srinivasan to vote against Tata Trusts' directive? ⌵ Venu Srinivasan defied Tata Trusts' directive to prevent him from voting, arguing that the directive was issued without consultation and conflicted with his legal duty as a director of Tata Sons. 2 How did Venu Srinivasan's actions impact the Tata Sons board's decision-making? ⌵ His vote in favor of reappointing N Chandrasekaran and supporting the IPO marked a significant assertion of independence within the Tata Sons board amidst opposition from Tata Trusts. 3 What is Venu Srinivasan's background and role in the TVS Group? ⌵ Venu Srinivasan is the grandson of the TVS Group founder and has led TVS Motor Company to significant growth, serving as Managing Director before transitioning to Chairman Emeritus. 4 Why is the conflict between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons significant for corporate governance? ⌵ The conflict highlights differing interpretations of Tata Sons' Articles of Association regarding board member responsibilities, which raises important questions about governance within the Tata Group. 5 What are the implications of Venu Srinivasan's vote for Tata Sons' potential public listing? ⌵ His support for the IPO reflects broader tensions regarding the Trusts' influence on Tata Sons and the governance framework as the company moves towards public listing amidst regulatory pressures.

Srinivasan pushed back in writing, stating the directive was issued without consultation and conflicted with his legal duty as a director to act in the interests of Tata Sons as a whole, not any single shareholder.

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Who is Venu Srinivasan? Venu Srinivasan is the grandson of T V Sundaram Iyengar, who founded the TVS Group in 1911. He studied engineering at the College of Engineering, Guindy, part of Anna University, before completing a management degree at Purdue University in the United States.

Srinivasan took over as managing director of what was then Sundaram-Clayton's two-wheeler business in the early 1980s and is widely credited with steering TVS Motor Company's growth into one of India's largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturers, with factories across India and units in Indonesia and the United Kingdom.

Under his stewardship, the company's brakes division won Japan's Deming Prize in 1998 for quality management, and he personally received the Ishikawa-Kano Award in 2012 for his contribution to quality practices at TVS.

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He stepped back from day-to-day leadership in August last year, when his son, Sudarshan Venu, took over as chairman and managing director of TVS Motor.

Srinivasan now holds the title of Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor and non-executive chairman of TVS Holdings.

What is Venu Srinivasan's role at Tata Sons and Tata Trusts? Beyond TVS, Srinivasan has served on the Tata Sons board since 2016 and is Vice-Chairman of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), one of the two largest charitable trusts that control Tata Sons.

He was reappointed as a life trustee of SDTT last October, just before his three-year term was due to end, cementing his standing within the Trusts.

He previously raised objections at a meeting last November to the way the Trusts have handled internal governance matters, including the process for inducting new trustees.

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Srinivasan's decision to vote against a Trust directive marks a rare and public instance of a Tata Sons director asserting independence from the Trusts that control the group, and comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continues to push large non-banking finance companies toward public listing.

Neither Tata Sons nor Tata Trusts has issued a detailed statement beyond the positions taken by Srinivasan and Noel Tata at the board meeting.

Also Read | Shapoorji Mistry urges Tata Trusts to back Tata Sons listing

What are Venu Srinivasan's other roles and honours? Srinivasan was appointed a non-official director on the RBI's Central Board in 2022. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour, in 2020.

He also holds honorary ties with South Korea, having served as Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai and received that country's Order of Diplomatic Service Merit in 2010 for his role in strengthening India-Korea business relations.

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Separately, he chairs the Board of Trustees of the Srirangam Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple. Forbes listed him among the world's billionaires in its 2026 rankings.

About the Author Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjac...Read More ✕ Arshdeep Kaur Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers.



Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging.



At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism.



Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist.



Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.