Who is veteran banker Surinder Chawla the new MD, CEO of Paytm Payments Bank?

One 97 Communications on Sunday confirmed that RBI has approved the appointment of veteran banker Surinder Chawla as the new Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of India's home-grown Paytm Payments Bank. Paytm's payment bank has strengthened its leadership team to drive the next phase of growth. Chawla will take charge of Paytm Payment Bank for a tenure of 3 years.
As per the regulatory filing, One 97 said that the latest appointment comes as part of PPBL's ongoing efforts to strengthen its leadership team, enhance its technology capabilities and drive financial inclusion in the country.
It added that Chawla's experience will be a great addition to PPBL as it continues to serve customers with its innovative products and services.
On the appointment of Chawla, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Chairman of Paytm Payments Bank Board, said, "I am pleased to welcome Surinder to Paytm Payments Bank to drive our unwavering commitment to deepening financial inclusion and offering an exceptional mobile-first banking experience in India."
Meanwhile, Sharma added that his experience in banking and deep understanding of the Indian financial landscape will bring the necessary expertise to further empower Paytm Payments Bank's mission.
Surinder Chawla, MD, and CEO, of Paytm Payments Bank, said, " look forward to taking the bank to even greater heights with the team of highly motivated professionals at PPBL. As we continue on our journey to provide accessible, convenient banking options to all of our customers with the highest standards of compliance and operational excellence, I am excited to contribute to our shared mission of driving large-scale financial inclusion."
Chawla brings with him an illustrious career in Retail Banking spanning over 28 years across marquee institutions such as HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, ABN Amro Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank.
Before Paytm Payments Bank, the merit-listed Chartered Accountant, Chawla served at RBL Bank as the Head - Branch Banking and focused on expanding the CASA base, fee revenue, and cross-selling across channels. Prior to RBL, Chawla spent about 12 years in key senior management positions at HDFC Bank, culminating in his role as Head of the Retail Liabilities Product Group.
Notably, as Senior Executive Vice President at HDFC Bank, Chawla also worked as the head for the Southern, Eastern, and Northern regions at different points in his career.
The appointment will become effective upon the completion of the requisite regulatory formalities.
Paytm Payments Bank has the largest scale in India, in terms of mobile transactions. The bank is the largest UPI beneficiary bank, with the lowest technical decline rate amongst beneficiary and remitter banks. It is also the largest acquirer and issuer of FASTags in India.
The payments bank's services vary from best-in-class digital payment and banking experience with its mobile-only savings accounts, current accounts, fixed deposits with partner banks, and payment instruments like wallets, UPI, and FASTag among others in India.
On Friday, last week, One 97 shares closed at ₹550.70 apiece up by 1.75% on BSE. The company's market cap is around ₹35,759 crore on the exchange.
