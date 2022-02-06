Who named Air India? Tata group answers by sharing a 1946 monthly letter. READ

Notably, the Tata group had lost control of India's first airline Air India nearly seven decades ago, before taking it back from the central government in January 2021. "Back in 1946, when Tata Air Lines expanded from a division of Tata Sons into a company, we also had to name it. The choice for India’s first airline company came down to Indian Airlines, Pan-Indian Airlines, Trans-Indian Airlines and Air-India#AirIndiaOnBoard #WingsOfChange," Tata Group tweeted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}