MUMBAI/BENGALURU : On 16 February this year, 94 investors signed agreements to buy shares in Temple, Deepinder Goyal’s new wearable venture, at ₹21,000 apiece. The round raised ₹493 crore and valued the company at about ₹1,715 crore.
MUMBAI/BENGALURU : On 16 February this year, 94 investors signed agreements to buy shares in Temple, Deepinder Goyal’s new wearable venture, at ₹21,000 apiece. The round raised ₹493 crore and valued the company at about ₹1,715 crore.
The cap-table features a who’s who of Indian investing: Steadview Capital, Peak XV Partners and Info Edge among other venture funds. Together, they own less than 14%. Family offices joined the party too—those of Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Kunal Shah invested, and now hold less than 2%.
The cap-table features a who’s who of Indian investing: Steadview Capital, Peak XV Partners and Info Edge among other venture funds. Together, they own less than 14%. Family offices joined the party too—those of Nithin and Nikhil Kamath, Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Kunal Shah invested, and now hold less than 2%.
But there’s a mystery shareholder who owns around a third of the company, his stake higher than all the venture funds and that of Goyal himself, who owns 28.6% after the funding round.
Filings attribute 30.6% to an unnamed “director or relative” who did not take part in the round.
Who is the silent backer holding the largest slice of the ₹85,000 wearable?
Mint tried to unravel the mystery, stitching together corporate filings and public records in India and abroad. The publication also spoke to a spokesperson from Temple to verify the information.
But first, a bit of the back story.
Two brothers
Temple was founded over two years ago, in April 2024, as Upslope Advisors, a consultancy.
It all began when Goyal’s elder brother, Geetinder Goyal, a Yale-trained physician in Houston, attempted to understand brain blood flow after their mother developed Parkinson’s disease.
“Both the brothers were trying to save their mom. That’s why they started this,” the spokesperson from Temple, who did not want to be identified, said. He spoke to Mint for 20 minutes on the phone, from a US number.
The mother died six months ago.
What began as a personal quest to monitor a parent’s health has since evolved into an ambitious consumer bet. Temple, as it stands today, is a bean-shaped titanium pod of under two grams. It sits just above the ear, over the superficial temporal artery, held on with medical-grade adhesive. It is a striking object in a market where technology is worn on the wrist or finger.
Manufacturing startup Zetwerk assembles the device in Noida while the titanium casing comes from Bengaluru-based HanaV Manufacturing. Besides, an executive from Temple said that the firm works with at least 60 suppliers in China and Europe. The adhesive was tested in Germany for six months.
An email sent to HanaV Manufacturing did not elicit a reply. Zetwerk declined to offer a comment citing client confidentiality.
At ₹85,000 apiece, the device is a bet that some buyers will pay a large premium to know more about themselves than a watch can say.
The pitch, in the beginning, was bolder than the hardware. The junior Goyal described a device that would monitor blood flow to the brain, with implications for cognitive health, ageing and the effect of gravity on circulation over a lifetime. The idea was tied to his gravity ageing hypothesis. The feature was named BrainFlow, and a proprietary metric called Entropy was added to indicate how hard the body was working to maintain itself.
That language appears in documents Temple prepared for outsiders. An independent valuation report from mid-February, which supported a valuation of roughly ₹1,700 crore, spoke of brain-flow monitoring. The company’s March filing with the US Federal Communications Commission initially described the product as calculating physical and cognitive health measurements. In September, as Temple recruited scientific advisers, the company said on X, the microblogging platform, that the temple was the best place to track brain-flow signals.
Then doctors pushed back. The sensor sits over a vessel that supplies the scalp, they said, and a signal from a superficial artery is not evidence of what is happening inside the skull. Hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, known on social media as The Liver Doc, called the device ‘a health scam’.
On 8 November, responding to critics on X, Goyal wrote that Temple was “strictly a fitness + AI device” and that BrainFlow was “NOT the main point”. The final US filing now describes a consumer device providing general wellness metrics. Temple’s terms and conditions say it is not a medical device.
While the debate rages on, for investors, Temple is largely a bet on one man—the junior Goyal who built Zomato from restaurant discovery into food delivery and then, through Blinkit, into quick commerce. He repeatedly entered markets where incumbents seemed to hold the advantage. He persuaded consumers to adopt services that initially looked unfamiliar and assembled teams that could deliver them.
When Temple started, many of its early employees came from Zomato, including Ram Singla, the company’s former vice-president of technology. At least four serving employees of Eternal, Zomato’s holding company, hold shares in Temple, including chief financial officer Akshant Goyal and company secretary Sandhya Sethia.
“Goyal is defining the product and smart investors are taking a stake after their due diligence. So if the product fails, it will be the closed group that will take the hit,” said Srinath Sridharan, a Mumbai-based strategic corporate advisor and author of Family and Dhanda.
By January 2026, the junior Goyal had lent the company about ₹110 crore, which was later converted into preference shares, according to filings reviewed by Mint. But the elder brother, whose monetary investment in the company isn’t clear, has received more than generous amount of shares.
The share transfer
The Goyal brothers worked closely to set up Temple and later, the junior Goyal transferred half his shares in the startup to his doctor brother, Mint has learned.
According to filings with the ministry of corporate affairs, the junior Goyal owned 100% of Temple when it started in April 2024. Through March 2025, he held about 93% of the company, with the rest spread among Eternal-linked people and the early team.
Sometime between April 2025 and February 2026, Goyal transferred the shares to Geetinder. Mint could not independently determine when or at what price the transfer occurred.
According to a 26 February 2026 filing, Goyal owned 36.8% of Temple before the fundraise. Directors and relatives owned 50%. Two other companies, whose ownership Mint couldn’t establish, owned 4%, while Temple staff and some Eternal employees owned 9.2%.
After Temple raised ₹493 crore from 94 investors, the 26 February filing stated that directors and relatives would own 30.6%, while Goyal would have 28.6% of the shares.
To cut a long story short, the junior Goyal’s ownership went from owning almost all of Temple in April 2024 to less than a third now.
The filings don’t name Geetinder but the spokesperson clarified that the largest bloc of 30.6% is owned by him. Mint couldn’t independently ascertain if it is held in his individual name or through a company. Geetinder joined Temple’s board in November 2025.
The spokesperson acknowledged the gap. “The filings don’t reflect that... Filings could be off timing, but Temple gave him (Geetinder) shares way long before fundraising,” he said.
Geetinder did not respond to Mint’s questionnaire emailed to him. A detailed questionnaire sent to Temple seeking comments went unanswered.
The co. from Cayman Islands
The elder Goyal is an entrepreneur too—he has built healthcare businesses in the US.
Now 47, Geetinder left India in 2003 and, after a brief stint in the UK, has practised medicine in the US since 2006, according to records with the Texas Medical Board.
Three days after his brother stepped down as managing director and chief executive of Eternal, a firm called Greystone Ventures Inc came into existence in the Cayman Islands on 4 February 2026. Its sole director was Geetinder. The company’s incorporation was notarised at his Houston clinic’s address.
Between July and August 2026, Greystone Ventures became the 99.99% owner of three newly incorporated Indian companies—Stonebridge Essentials, IronHaven Techworld, and Silverdune Healthcare.
While Stonebridge is meant to make home and personal-care appliances, IronHaven will work on consumer electronics and wearable devices and Silverdune on hospitals, clinics, diagnostics and healthcare software.
Here comes the link to the Temple story.
All three companies are registered on the fourth floor of the same Gurugram building as Temple. Two of Temple’s three directors—Geetinder and Simrandeep Singh—are also directors of the three newly incorporated companies. Temple’s third director is Akriti Mehta, a former Zomato employee. Geetinder, Singh and Mehak Joshi are directors of the three newly incorporated companies.
The Temple spokesperson was categorical that the three companies have nothing to do with Temple. The registered address, he said, “is our CA’s office”. It is a 200-square-foot room where someone sits to check mail.
“Geetinder is expanding in India over the next year. He set up these businesses, so we gave him an office address,” the spokesperson said.
Would the companies have anything to do with Temple in future? “Nothing, nothing, zero,” he said. “We just helped him set it up here with temporary directors.”
Nonetheless, Greystone’s three India businesses could overlap closely with where Temple says it is heading—wearables, consumer electronics, and diagnostics.
Temple’s website has spoken of a voice-based AI companion. It has announced the purchase of Longevous, a London-based precision and preventive longevity medicine practice, and says it is hiring a chief medical officer. UK company records did not yet list Temple as Longevous’s owner at the time of publication.
On the common directors, the spokesperson said that Simrandeep Singh and Mehak Joshi were the junior Goyal’s executive assistants who left Eternal one and a half-two years ago.
“So they helped Geetinder set this (companies) up here,” he reiterated. “They must have filed it with their own names.”
Nonetheless, the duo’s LinkedIn profiles still state they work with Eternal. Singh has worked in Goyal’s office at Eternal since 2022. Joshi has been at Zomato since 2010 and at Blinkit since 2023. She is also the sister of Goyal’s former wife, Kanchan Joshi, who holds a stake in Temple.
Eternal, as a listed company, has obligations about the outside roles of its employees. The company did not address those questions.
Eternal, as it stands today, has nothing to do with Temple—its annual report makes no mention of Goyal’s latest venture.
Talk of the town
Food delivery rewarded logistics, pricing and scale. A health device asks for something harder: belief in the science. Temple’s backers paid ₹21,000 a share two days after an internal valuation of ₹10, according to documents with the ministry of corporate affairs, for a company whose most distinctive claim has since been scaled back by its own founder.
For now, Goyal has done what many start-ups cannot: he has got a country talking about a product that has barely reached the market. Whether the conversation survives the answers about ownership, science and structure will decide whether Temple becomes the next big thing from the man behind Zomato or a cautionary tale about selling a bigger story than the evidence supports.
(P.S. : Temple’s website says its initial lot is sold out and new buyers will be on the waiting list.)
- 94 | The number of investors, including VCs and startup founders, who participated in Temple’s ₹493 crore funding round in February 2026.
- ₹1,715 crore | Temple’s post-money valuation following the fundraise. Investors paid ₹21,000 per share, a sharp premium to the internal valuation of ₹10 per share just days earlier.
- 30.6% | Stake attributed in company filings to an unnamed “director or relative” who did not participate in the funding round.