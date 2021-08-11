New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) is working with Facebook and Praekelt.org to provide covid-19 information to the world’s most vulnerable people through Discover and Free Basics in a mobile-friendly format.

Though over 85% of the world’s population lives in areas with existing cellular coverage, many people can’t afford to purchase mobile data consistently and others have not yet adopted the internet. During the covid-19 public health crisis, it is important now more than ever to help people stay connected and to increase access to health information and other resources on the internet.

This initiative enables underserved communities to access life-saving covid-19 health information through participating operators in more than 55 countries. The WHO covid-19 information has reached more than two million people so far in nine languages, with other languages to follow in the coming weeks and months.

Discover is a mobile web and Android app that can be used to browse any website on the internet using a daily balance of free data from participating mobile operators. Facebook is piloting Discover in a handful of countries.

Free Basics enables people with participating operators to access basic services such as health information, job sites, communication tools, education resources, and local government information without data charges. Both Discover and Free Basics are part of Facebook Connectivity's efforts to support more consistent connectivity.

“Free Basics and Discover from Facebook allows us to deliver life-saving information completely free of charge on participating operators," said Gustav Praekelt, founder of Praekelt.org.

“This partnership not only helps us ensure the world’s most vulnerable have access to life-saving public health information but further fosters the democratization of knowledge around the world," said Andrew Pattison, manager of digital solutions, WHO.

This collaboration is part of WHO’s broader initiative to work with technology companies to fight misinformation and ensure people everywhere have access to accurate health information and resources on covid-19.

