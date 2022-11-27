Who predicted Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in 2015? Elon Musk reveals

Who predicted Elon Musk's Twitter takeover in 2015? Elon Musk reveals1 min read . 07:38 AM IST
Elon Musk took control over Twitter in October this year.
Billionaire Elon Musk on Saturday revealed that The Simpsons predicted his Twitter takeover back in 2015. He shared a picture of the animated sitcom episode from 2015 that seemed to allude to his Twitter purchase.
"Simpson's predicts I buy Twitter S26E12," Musk tweeted.
According to the New York Post, the opening scene of the episode 'The Musk Who Fell to Earth' features Lisa Simpson taking care of a birdhouse with the sign 'Home Tweet Home'.
When a bald eagle catches and kills some baby birds, she is feeding them. Musk enters the scene in his rocket ship as the eagle soars out into the distance. The eagle, a cherished American symbol, is destroyed by the aircraft's fire," the post read, as quoted by news agency ANI.
Before directing Bart to grab his baseball bat, Homer Simpson says, "Brace yourselves, family. We are about to meet a being with intelligence far beyond ours."
After this, Musk takes off his space helmet and identifies himself 'Hello, I am Elon Musk'.
The bat is thrown at his head by Homer. Lisa yells, "Dad, no! Elon Musk is possibly the greatest living inventor." The camera moves to a modern birdhouse with cutting-edge technology that has drawn several birds, as per ANI reports.
"I guess humanity wants its change one birdhouse at a time," Lisa says as Musk re-boards his ship.
Earlier in October this year, Elon Musk closed the $44 billion deal to take over the micro blogging site. He fired top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal, and more than 50% of his workforce. Many employees resigned themselves after Musk announced ‘hardcore’ work culture at the organization.
After laying off about 3,700 workers, the microblogging company reportedly reached out to some of these laid-off employees and asked them to return back as they were laid off by ‘mistake’.
(With ANI inputs)
