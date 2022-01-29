Who really got rich from the GameStop revolution?

The rookies who transformed videogame retailer GameStop into the hottest stock on the planet thought they had a twofer: sticking it to Wall Street while making a bundle themselves. But the revolutionaries didn’t do a good job on either count. The share price hovering over Mr. Ohanian’s shoulder during his Jan. 28, 2021, CNBC interview would be almost as high as it got. GameStop’s value tumbled by nearly 90% over a week even as a bunch of already-rich people on Wall Street and in corporate boardrooms got even richer. A spokeswoman said Mr. Ohanian wasn’t available to comment.

