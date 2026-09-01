Bankers in the running for HDFC Bank CEO job after Sashidhar Jagdishan exits

HDFC Bank Ltd., India’s most valuable lender with a market capitalisation of $115 billion, has fast-tracked the search for a chief executive officer after incumbent Sashidhar Jagdishan decided not to seek an extension.

The lender plans to hire an executive search firm as early as this week to begin looking for his successor, according to people familiar with the matter. Hiring a new head quickly is crucial as the bank seeks to move past growing uncertainty since its part-time chairman had an acrimonious exit in March. The new CEO will have to assure investors the bank’s governance systems are robust, as well as boost business at a time when its shares have lagged those of peers.

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HDFC is one of India’s systemically important banks, commanding nearly 12% of the total deposit base as on 30 June. The race for the CEO job would pit several veterans within the lender against outsiders who could get a chance to lead India’s largest private sector bank.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What led to Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision not to seek reappointment as HDFC Bank CEO? ⌵ Sashidhar Jagdishan decided not to seek reappointment to allow for a smoother transition and to avoid the risks of a shortened term imposed by RBI regulations. 2 Why is the search for a new HDFC Bank CEO considered urgent? ⌵ The search is urgent due to the impending end of Jagdishan's tenure and the need to stabilize investor confidence amid growing uncertainty around the bank’s governance and performance. 3 How does the regulatory cap on CEO tenure affect Kaizad Bharucha's candidacy for HDFC Bank CEO? ⌵ Kaizad Bharucha's candidacy could be affected by RBI regulations limiting the tenure of whole-time directors to 15 years, which may prevent him from serving a full three-year CEO term. 4 What are the potential challenges of appointing an external candidate for HDFC Bank CEO? ⌵ An external candidate may face cultural and integration challenges within the bank, potentially disrupting continuity and strategic execution. 5 Should investors be concerned about HDFC Bank’s share price trends following the CEO resignation? ⌵ Investors may be concerned as HDFC Bank's share price has experienced significant declines, reflecting broader uncertainties about the bank’s leadership and governance.

While an internal candidate could ensure smoother continuity, appointment of an external candidate would throw up cultural and integration challenges, Vishal Narnolia, analyst ICICI Direct, wrote in a note.

Who will be the next HDFC Bank CEO? Kaizad Bharucha: Bharucha, 61, is the deputy managing director of the bank and a three-decade veteran at the lender. He is in charge of retail and wholesale banking at the firm, besides other functions, and is viewed as a frontrunner among brokerage houses to take over as CEO, given his experience.

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Kaizad Bharucha, deputy managing director at HDFC Bank.

However, there is a regulatory niggle that might come into play. Since Bharucha has served as a whole-time director since 2014, and central bank regulations cap the continuous tenure of a CEO or whole-time director at 15 years, he might not be able to complete a full three-year term.

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“While Bharucha’s institutional knowledge and execution credentials could provide valuable continuity, a short tenure would risk deferring rather than resolving the succession question,” Macquarie Group Ltd. analysts, including Suresh Ganapathy, wrote in a note.

V. Srinivasa Rangan: Rangan, 66, is the executive director at the bank and heads functions like human resources, investment banking, legal, information security, ethics, fraud and vigilance.

But Rangan’s appointment would hit the RBI’s 70-year age-limiting factor around 2030, and thus would be eligible for only a single term, brokerage IIFL Capital wrote in a note. Between Rangan and Bharucha, IIFL Capital’s Senior VP Rikin Shah said, the latter could be relatively better placed given he has more experience in running various businesses at the bank.

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Jimmy Tata: The chief credit officer of the bank is also among the internal candidates to be potentially picked for the role, according to a report by NDTV Profit. A veteran of more than three decades at the lender with experience across corporate banking, risk and credit, Jimmy Tata’s long institutional tenure gives him a deep understanding of the bank.

Dinesh Khara: Khara, 65, is a former chairman of State Bank of India and brings nearly four decades of experience at the country’s largest bank. According to a report by CNBC-TV18, Khara is among the frontrunners to become CEO.

Dinesh Khara, former chairman of State Bank of India.

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Khara’s strength in managing a huge balance sheet and a complex financial institution would make him a high-profile external hire. Jefferies said that while investors will be fine with that appointment, the CEO shouldn’t be a past leader from a state-run lender as it “can complicate the transition”.

Amitabh Chaudhry: Chaudhry, 62, is the CEO of Axis Bank Ltd., India’s third-largest private bank, and may be a potential candidate, according to Jefferies. Before joining Axis Bank, Chaudhry had a stint at HDFC Life Insurance Co. that lasted nearly a decade.

Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry.

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He took over as CEO of India’s third-largest private bank by assets in January 2019 and helped the lender complete the acquisition of Citi’s consumer business in India. The move significantly strengthened Axis Bank’s presence in the affluent customer segment, credit cards, wealth management, and retail banking. Chaudhry has also overseen accelerated investments in digital platforms across the bank.

Anup Bagchi: Bagchi, CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd., has spent more than three decades in the ICICI Group, working across retail, small businesses, corporate banking, treasury and data analytics.

Anup Bagchi, CEO of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. (Mint)

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Bagchi brings experience across banking, capital markets and insurance, with a particularly strong retail and distribution background, and can be a CEO candidate, Jefferies said in a note. The caveat is that he has been running an insurer rather than a bank since 2023.

Rajiv Sabharwal: Sabharwal, a veteran banker with more than three decades in financial services, is also seen as a potential CEO candidate, as per Jefferies.

Tata Capital CEO Rajiv Sabharwal.

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He is the CEO at shadow lender Tata Capital Ltd., and has been an executive director at ICICI Bank Ltd., where he oversaw retail, business banking, rural lending, financial inclusion and digital banking. He also had a stint in private equity.

He also has experience running a diversified financial-services group, although he currently heads a shadow lender rather than a commercial bank.

Vibha Padalkar, MD & CEO at HDFC Life Insurance.

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Vibha Padalkar: Vibha Padalkar, CEO of HDFC Life Insurance, is another potential candidate from within HDFC Group who could also be considered for the role, according to Jefferies. She has led HDFC Life since 2018 and brings deep experience in the financial services space. She was reappointed in 2026 for a five-year term.

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