The war for Zee and a clock that's ticking away

One of the ways in which the mood of shareholders might have been discerned could have been if a contentious resolution had come up at Zee’s annual general meeting on 14 September. That would have happened had two independent directors of the company, due for reappointment at the annual general meeting (AGM), not quit the day before the meeting. Proxy advisory firm IIAS had recommended that shareholders vote against the reappointment of these two directors. But in the event, Ashok Kurien and Manish Chokhani resigned the day before the AGM, which meant the resolutions for their reappointment didn’t come up for voting during the meeting and the votes cast during the electronic voting process preceding the AGM were rendered infructuous.