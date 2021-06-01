India’s automakers reported a sharp decline in wholesale dispatches in May, sequentially, as production and vehicle supplies took a hit due to the explosive rise in cases of covid-19 which led to the imposition of lockdown measures in almost all states across the country.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd – country’s largest car maker - reported a 74.2% month-on-month decline in sales to just 35,293 units during the month. While, the country's second largest vehicle manufacturer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, also reported a drop in vehicle dispatches by 48.9% to 25,001 units.

Mumbai based car makers, Tata Motors saw passenger vehicle wholesale fall by 39.5% to 15,181 while Mahindra and Mahindra’s dispatches also dropped by 56.2% to 8,002 units.

Manufacturing and sales of automobiles came under pressure from the first week of April when Maharashtra announced strict lockdown measures. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others followed suit. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd and others have either stopped production or reduced output significantly.

Some manufacturers like Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto Ltd have been continuing with production with limited capacity to meet their export orders. Some firms also shut down plants since deliveries stopped and sales are expected to remain subdued for the next two months.

“We are seeing a strong growth momentum for our entire product portfolio. The Thar is clocking robust bookings, despite extended waiting periods. XUV300 has been a tremendous success and continues to see strong demand. Our power brands (Scorpio and Bolero) continue to do well. With the cases coming down and gradual opening up of markets, we foresee strong demand rebound. We are working closely with our supplier partners to manage supply chain issues and meet the market demand," said Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M.

With covid cases showing signs of decline in the past one week, some automakers have started resuming production but only with single shifts.

On the commercial vehicle front, dispatches of vehicles at Tata Motors – country’s largest manufacturer – slipped by 35% to 9,371 units. Chennai based Ashok Leyland also reported a 65.6% decline in sales to just 2,738 units.

Commercial vehicle sales started showing signs of a recovery from the third quarter of FY 21 and manufacturers were expecting demand to grow substantially in the current fiscal as manufacturing activity and construction of infrastructure projects gathered pace.

With the second wave of Covid infections penetrating deep into rural areas, unlike the first wave, two-wheeler manufacturers also saw limited dispatches of their products. Bajaj Auto – country’s second largest motorcycle manufacturer –reported domestic wholesale dispatches of just 60,342 units compared to 126,570 units sold in April. Chennai based TVS Motor company also dispatched just 52084 units to its dealers during the month.

“Domestic sales in May are lower due to lockdowns in many states, but retails continue to be ahead of despatch. We have reduced dealer stocks to support our dealers and channel partners and will produce to maintain adequate inventories for customer demand. We expect that pent up demand will return as markets begin to reopen," said the company in a statement.

According to Mitul Shah, head of research at Reliance Securities, auto sales were impacted due to Covid second wave led disruptions and lock down in many regions during the month. This impacted retail sales, while inventory built up by OEMs in anticipation of strong June sales led to better wholesale volume.

“Tractor segment has outperformed strongly with almost flat volume on the back of record high agri output and better monsoon prospects. Overall sales performance was better than expected as deterioration was lower, and situation started improving in the last few days of the month. We expect sales volume for the month of Jun'21 would be much superior with healthy M-o-M improvement," said Shah.

