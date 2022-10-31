Why a defunct miner reinvented itself as a Dollar General landlord

Last year, Eric Danner did unannounced walk-throughs of Dollar General stores in two Vermont towns to get a feel for their appearance and upkeep, their foot traffic and their wares. He wasn’t scoping out the bargain chain as a retail rival—Mr. Danner was the new president of a defunct miner bankrupted by cancer lawsuits.
The company, Imerys Talc America Inc., entered chapter 11 in 2019 as the producer of nearly half the talcum in North America, with mines and distribution centers in Montana, Texas, Vermont and Ontario, Canada. It will likely exit bankruptcy as the landlord of discount stores in two small Vermont towns.
Because of an obscure legal quirk covering businesses engulfed in tort litigation, Imerys needed a new business. The company filed for bankruptcy to deal with more than 14,000 lawsuits, mostly over allegations that its talcum used in Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder causes cancer. The first round of litigation came from women who said they regularly used talcum-based powders for feminine hygiene and were later diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Around 2017, some ovarian cancer claimants said their personal injuries also were caused by alleged asbestos contamination of the talc. A smaller number of claimants said they developed mesothelioma due to asbestos exposure.
Imerys, which denies that its talc product is unsafe, plans to establish a trust to compensate people who claim they were injured. But to qualify for the bankruptcy protections that allow it to direct claims into the trust and not have to address them one by one in court, Imerys needs to show it has an ongoing business.
Congress allows companies facing asbestos claims to deal with their lawsuits this way partly to preserve jobs at these businesses. But Imerys sold its mines in bankruptcy. Hence, the detour into retail property management in Vermont.
The two Dollar General parcels in Lyndonville and Johnson, Vt., were the winners among 84 possible acquisition targets—including hamburger franchises, carwashes, New Jersey apartment complexes and a miniature golf course—that Imerys looked at last year.
There were other candidates: Florida dental practices, a solar farm, a medical marijuana greenhouse, a car dealership, a parking lot across the street from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, and a Ritz-Carlton residence that could be leased.
While its move into real estate simplifies things for Imerys, some critics say it and other bankrupt companies are trying to create the illusion of an ongoing business where there is none.
Tancred Schiavoni, who represents insurers in asbestos and other mass tort cases, including Imerys, called such corporate reinvention efforts “zombie bankruptcies."
“Congress didn’t intend for a business that was no longer going to be a real business to be reorganized," Mr. Schiavoni said. “This is going to force the courts to decide whether this sort of thing meets the letter of the law or is a sham."
Imerys isn’t the first company facing costly mass tort litigation, particularly asbestos claims, that has turned itself into an enterprise that bears little resemblance to its original business.
In late 2012, a federal bankruptcy court ruled that Flintkote Co., a building materials maker facing asbestos claims, didn’t need to continue in the same business to qualify to set up a trust in chapter 11. Flintkote’s postbankruptcy operations included becoming a landlord to McDonald’s and Burger King restaurants.
A few other companies followed suit.
In December 2018, Maremont Corp., an entity managing environmental and asbestos liabilities for a former auto parts maker, bought a Grand Blanc, Mich., property leased to a Dollar General for $1.4 million. A month later, Maremont filed for bankruptcy.
In 2020, Paddock Enterprises LLC, an affiliate of glass bottle maker Owens-Illinois Group Inc., also filed for bankruptcy facing mass asbestos claims. A subsidiary was already a landlord to one fast-food restaurant and under contract to buy another. A month before filing for bankruptcy, Paddock hired a new president who once served in senior counsel roles for Burger King Corp. and Hardee’s Food Systems Inc.
Bankruptcy administrators have been dealing with mass tort claims through chapter 11 trusts since the 1980s as insulation makers, cement manufacturers and mining companies were overrun with asbestos claims. Roughly 60 asbestos cases have established trusts expecting as much as $37 billion to come in to compensate current and future claimants, according to a 2017 Congressional report. Imerys has already reached $545 million in proposed cash settlements that would be used to help pay injury claimants.
But Bruce Markell, a Northwestern University professor of bankruptcy law and a former bankruptcy judge, said it is novel for asbestos trusts to switch into real-estate holdings.
“Diversification of the debtor’s holdings into disparate ventures introduces all sorts of new risks," Mr. Markell said. “It’s like a SPAC for tort victims," he said, referring to special-purpose acquisition companies that start out with no operations.
Mr. Danner, a seasoned restructuring expert who was named Imerys president in February 2021, said in a deposition that his team weighed the pros and cons of different industries before selecting a business to purchase last year. They considered, for instance, whether the acquisition relied heavily on equipment, was subject to landlord-tenant disputes or faced environmental liabilities.
Ultimately, Imerys expressed interest in 21 investment prospects. Part of its motivation, it said, was simply to earn more than bank accounts would return after it sold its mining operations for $223 million in bankruptcy. Imerys spent $6.2 million on the two sites, saying it would earn $364,000 a year on the leases.
“I knew a significant dollar amount was about to be infused into the estate, and the interest rates that money was earning were fairly paltry," Mr. Danner testified in court.
Becoming a Dollar General landlord posed few risks, he said, because the retailer is an established national brand with a track record of positive financial results. But managing the properties requires effort. As a landlord, Mr. Danner and his team must not only maintain a relationship with the tenant, but also with the community, including understanding zoning issues. The two deals closed late last year.
Last November, the team spent hundreds of dollars on fire-safety matters alone at the Lyndonville store as they prepared to close on the real-estate purchase, court records show. His staffers also have had to worry about roof repairs, emergency lighting and snow removal.
“We have a business," Imerys lawyer Kimberly Posin told a judge at a hearing this month. It can be argued whether the Vermont real-estate venture satisfies the provisions of the bankruptcy code, she said, “but we have a business."
