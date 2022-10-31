Why a defunct miner reinvented itself as a Dollar General landlord

Because of an obscure legal quirk covering businesses engulfed in tort litigation, Imerys needed a new business. The company filed for bankruptcy to deal with more than 14,000 lawsuits, mostly over allegations that its talcum used in Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder causes cancer. The first round of litigation came from women who said they regularly used talcum-based powders for feminine hygiene and were later diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Around 2017, some ovarian cancer claimants said their personal injuries also were caused by alleged asbestos contamination of the talc. A smaller number of claimants said they developed mesothelioma due to asbestos exposure.