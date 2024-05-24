Why a shabby luxury brand is hard to fix

It may be becoming harder for smaller brands to win back market share. LVMH mushroomed in size during the pandemic, giving it deeper pockets than ever. The company’s marketing budget swelled from €6.3 billion in 2019 to more than €10 billion last year, equivalent to $10.8 billion at current exchange rates. That is almost three times Burberry’s annual sales. The sheer weight of these ad dollars makes it almost impossible for rivals to stand out. Even though Kering is a major luxury group in its own right, it hasn’t grown as fast as LVMH in recent years. This may be creating a vicious spiral as it now struggles to match its rival’s marketing muscle.