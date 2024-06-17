The CSC lawsuit traces back to TCS winning a $2 billion, 10-year contract from Transamerica in January 2018, which had previously partnered with CSC since 1998. CSC contended that TCS improperly accessed software codes from its Vantage and CyberLife platforms, which are used to manage annuities and life insurance policies. These allegations were supported by testimonies from over two dozen executives during the discovery process.