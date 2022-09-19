Why Adobe wants Figma and why some investors are worried

In 2011, Mr. Narayen embraced the shift, setting Adobe up as the then-rare incumbent software provider to adapt to the emerging sales model that has now become ubiquitous. The company at the time had around $4.2 billion in annual sales. It now generates more than that in a quarter. Adobe grew into a software giant with a market value at $320 billion at its peak last year and its stock had advanced 10-fold over the past decade prior to the Figma deal being announced.