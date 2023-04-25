Why Air Jordans stay relevant even today

That opened up new markets. In 1983, only 11% of Nike’s revenues came from outside the US. In 2022, 59% of its revenues came from outside North America. Even its two European rivals, Adidas and Puma, now derive a similar percentage from outside their home continent. China is a big market, especially for Nike. As is Asia Pacific and Latin America. On the product front, Adidas and Puma, in fact, show greater diversification than Nike, drawing a greater percentage of their revenues from non-footwear sales. Compared to Nike, Adidas is about half in size and Puma about a fifth. These are all top brands, but the fight to hold their position is immense. Getting the products right is important.