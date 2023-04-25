Why Air Jordans stay relevant even today

No shoe in the history of sports has left as deep a footprint as Nike’s Michael Jordan-inspired Air Jordans. As the new film Air documents its journey, we look at the cultural and business impact of the legendary shoe line.
The 1990 Nike annual report was unlike anything the US sports goods company had done before. On its cover was a close-up picture of Michael Jordan, the legendary basketball player, with crinkly eyes, and a wide disarming smile. Inside, the letter to shareholders began: “Usually, when Michael Jordan steps into the phone booth he comes out as Superman. This time, he found himself in a photo booth. His surprise is reflected on the cover of this annual report." (see picture below)
The 1990 Nike annual report was unlike anything the US sports goods company had done before. On its cover was a close-up picture of Michael Jordan, the legendary basketball player, with crinkly eyes, and a wide disarming smile. Inside, the letter to shareholders began: “Usually, when Michael Jordan steps into the phone booth he comes out as Superman. This time, he found himself in a photo booth. His surprise is reflected on the cover of this annual report." (see picture below)
That image was emblematic of a past and prescient of a future. The past was how Nike had reset itself as a business riding on Jordan’s sporting skills and persona—a story that is told, with some creative stretching, in the recently-released film Air. The future was where the sports-goods industry, led by Nike, was progressively heading—cooler, edgier, trendier, bigger and riskier. It was a period that would shape three distinct shifts in the sports-goods industry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sportspersons as stars
The first shift was that of the sportsperson as the star. Nike marked out Jordan in 1984, as he was about to leave college and enter the premier American basketball league. It gave Jordan a five-year, $2.5-million contract and a shoe line built around him called “Air Jordan".
Neither was Jordan the first sportsperson to endorse a sports-goods company, nor was Air Jordan the first athlete-based shoe line. But what that contract delivered was unparalleled. Nike set a three-year sales target of $3 million for the Air Jordan shoes. In its first year, it sold $126 million. Nike had a taste of subsuming the athlete as a brand. Same with tennis player Andre Agassi in the late 1980s. Progressively, endorsements got bigger, merchandising got more creative, and sales increased. This became the template for all companies. The model created value, evidence being the 12-18% in annual shareholder returns that Nike, Adidas and Puma have averaged since 2000.
In time, it led to what’s become the epitome of this company-athlete relationship—a ‘lifetime contract’. For Michael Jordan and Nike, in 1997, that took the shape of the Jordan Brand, a sparkling piece in the Nike portfolio that releases retro models of shoes, and also creates new designs. In 2022, the Jordan Brand registered $5.1 billion in revenues, of which, 5% reportedly went to Michael Jordan. The imperative for sports-goods companies to keep bankable athletes in their fold has multiplied. This has seen Nike hand out similar contracts to LeBron James and Adidas to Lionel Messi. Even Under Armour, which has burst through in the past decade, has reportedly stitched a similar agreement with basketball player Stephen Curry.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Market or perish
As sportspersons increasingly became their dominant market face, sports-goods companies have ended up spending more on them. As a result, their sales and marketing expenses have soared, even as growth in their sales and profits have been consistent but far from super-normal.
Of the three major sporting-goods companies, Nike is the only one for which data stretches back to the early 1980s and which clearly demarcates sales and marketing expenses. In 1983, a year before Jordan was to change the game, Nike’s selling and administrative expenses, of which endorsements are a part, amounted to 14% of its net sales. This increased progressively to 20% in 1990, 29% in 2000 and 33% in 2010.
Even in 2022, that figure for Nike amounted to 32%. By comparison, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) major Procter & Gamble recorded selling, general and administrative expenses amounting to 25% of net sales. For Apple, it was just 6%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Beyond shoes and home markets
The best way to defray higher marketing costs was to simply sell more, but high prices of the products sold by sports-goods companies placed barriers on growth. But also, it was a good time to be in that position. The 1990s and the 2000s were a time when the world was opening up, with a trade agreement across countries to significantly lower trade barriers. The advent of cable television and then the internet also meant that sport was travelling further.
That opened up new markets. In 1983, only 11% of Nike’s revenues came from outside the US. In 2022, 59% of its revenues came from outside North America. Even its two European rivals, Adidas and Puma, now derive a similar percentage from outside their home continent. China is a big market, especially for Nike. As is Asia Pacific and Latin America. On the product front, Adidas and Puma, in fact, show greater diversification than Nike, drawing a greater percentage of their revenues from non-footwear sales. Compared to Nike, Adidas is about half in size and Puma about a fifth. These are all top brands, but the fight to hold their position is immense. Getting the products right is important.
Having the wherewithal to sell those products—marketable sportspersons, edgy ad campaigns, logos on jerseys of top sports teams, and so on—is just as important. A couple of decades ago, Air Jordan showed how it could be done. And still continues to.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
www.howindialives.com is a database and search engine for public data.