Spotify will be closed globally next week from Monday to Friday( 1 1 November to 5 November) for a “Wellness Week." Spotify is giving all employees this extra week of paid time off to recharge. Wellness Week program , i.e an entire week where staff could take time off from work and rejuvenate, proved to be a resounding success in 2021. This year, the management has decided to bring back Wellness Week. Spotify offices will remain closed for a week in early November, Spotlight chief HR officer Katarina Berg announced the news on the HR blog.

Berg explained that the main objective of the Wellness Week is that each and every one of our employees had the opportunity to put some extra focus on their own wellness.

In the company’s HR blog, Berg explained, 'On reflection, a year later, we know that a break from it all is necessary – it benefits us all as human beings. Taking time out is not a magic potion that fixes underlying mental health issues, but looking after our people and giving them the space to take this kind of break is what being a true people-first organisation is all about.

That’s why we’re doing it again this year. Next week all Spotify offices will be closed so that all of our employees everywhere will be able to recharge, focus on themselves and do something that brings them joy. With this extra week of paid time off, it’s our hope that our employees around the world can take the time they need for themselves, and return to work revitalised, refreshed and energised, she wrote.