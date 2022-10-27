Why all Spotify offices will remain closed next week1 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 01:09 PM IST
Spotify will be closed globally next week from Monday to Friday( 1 1 November to 5 November) for a “Wellness Week." Spotify is giving all employees this extra week of paid time off to recharge. Wellness Week program , i.e an entire week where staff could take time off from work and rejuvenate, proved to be a resounding success in 2021. This year, the management has decided to bring back Wellness Week. Spotify offices will remain closed for a week in early November, Spotlight chief HR officer Katarina Berg announced the news on the HR blog.