Why Amazon paid $1.7 billion for a Roomba

The Roomba showed that humans were willing to spend money on robots that saved time. The people at iRobot thought it would be amazing back then if they could sell 15,000 robots that would handle annoying domestic chores. They have since sold 40 million. The days of iRobot earning more from contracts than products ended as soon as the Roomba came along. The company’s annual revenue from consumer robotics went from less than $10 million in 2001, the year before the Roomba’s birth, to more than $1.5 billion last year. “Our success depends nearly entirely on our consumer robots," it wrote in the most recent annual report.