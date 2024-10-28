Why Apple’s AI success hinges on the iPhone

Apple has experienced weak iPhone cycles before, given the maturity of the business and the longer periods that consumers are going between upgrades. But the company’s hardware-centric business model means its devices are the only way to get its generative AI services to its customers, and by far the most important of those are its phones. Those customers have to be willing to pay up for the privilege; only the iPhone 15 and 16 models are capable of hosting Apple Intelligence, and those models with their various memory configurations average a price tag of a little over $1,000.