Why Apple’s lackluster new iPhones will still pay off

Older phones will make it harder for some users to wait another year, when Apple is expected to launch its first foldable phones with a more-robust AI offering. And the company appears to be betting on the same. The new iPhone Air and the higher-memory configurations of other models are lifting the average selling price of this year’s new crop of iPhones by 12% over the iPhone 16 family launched a year ago. The iPhone Air is priced at a notable premium to the iPhone Plus models it replaced in the lineup, and Apple added a new 2-terabyte model to the iPhone Pro priced at $1,999—25% higher than the most expensive iPhone that Apple has sold in years past.