Why are there still so few black CEOs?

If corporate life is a pyramid, for Black Americans, it is one with the steepest of peaks.

Out of the chief executives running America’s top 500 companies, just 1%, or four, are Black. The numbers aren’t much better on the rungs of the ladder leading to that role. Among all U.S. companies with 100 or more employees, Black people hold just 3% of executive or senior-level roles, according to Equal Employment Opportunity Commission data.

Decades after the civil-rights movement led to laws banning workplace discrimination, progress for Black executives has hit a ceiling.

“Opportunity is not equally distributed," says Ron Williams, the Black former CEO of Aetna who has served on 14 boards over his career and currently sits on the boards of Boeing Co. and American Express Co. Too many promotions in companies are informally decided before jobs are ever posted, leaving Black people and more marginalized talent without the chance to compete, he says. “People don’t get the chance to work their way into a position where they are a reasonable candidate for a role," he says.

CEOs, recruiters and senior executives say Black professionals face greater obstacles early in their career, are viewed more critically than their colleagues and frequently lack the relationships that are pivotal to advancement. Once in the C-suite, they are rarely given the profit-and-loss positions that serve as steppingstones to the top job, and are instead more typically placed into roles such as marketing or human resources. The lack of profit-and-loss experience also stymies women’s careers.

Many companies tend to emphasize diversity in recruitment but overlook retention and advancement, researchers and executives say. And while companies have long talked about the importance of diversity—spending billions a year on such efforts—money has often been devoted to flawed programs such as diversity training, which show only mixed evidence of effectiveness.

“It’s as though we pay for effort, but we’re not paying for results. We’re spending money without really investing in the activities that increase diversity," says Mr. Williams.

Instead, companies have seen better results from longer-term diversity programs that are focused on retaining and advancing staff. Executives also cite benefits from having mentors, and working for companies where leaders are personally invested in the issue, especially the CEO.

Many companies are considering the issue of executive Black representation with more urgency since George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, was killed in police custody in May in Minneapolis, fueling nationwide protests, according to Jim Citrin, a CEO succession specialist at recruiting firm Spencer Stuart.

Before, clients tended to see diversity as “nice to have, but not a must have," he says, but in recent months the majority of clients seeking assistance with board recruitment have specifically mentioned diversity as a priority.

The ranks of Black chief executives have stayed low even as other ethnic minorities have seen greater, albeit still limited, advancement. Among CEOs of S&P 500 companies, 11% are ethnic minorities. Of the total, 3% are Latino, 3% are Indian, 2% are Asian, 1% are Middle Eastern and 1% are multiracial. Just 1% are Black, according to an analysis by MyLogIQ, a data tracker. Black people make up about 13% of the U.S. population.

Mr. Williams says racism, while a possible factor, can be hard to pinpoint. Before joining Aetna in 2001, Mr. Williams, who is Black, spent 14 years at WellPoint Health Networks, including as president of Blue Cross of California. During that time, he says he made it plain he aspired to be CEO, and repeatedly asked what he had to do to be a competitive candidate, but never got a clear response. Fed up, he left and joined Aetna, becoming CEO five years later.

“You never know definitively that it is your race," he says.

Anthem Inc., which merged with WellPoint in 2004, says it can’t speak to Mr. Williams’s experience but that it is proud of its culture of inclusion and continues to seek a diverse workforce.

Black employees are missing in the all-important pipeline of talent that feeds the CEO job. An April Stanford Graduate School of Business study found that in the Fortune 100, which are a mix of public and privately held companies, Black executives hold just 3% of the profit-and-loss positions in the C-suite that are key to company success and are often seen as a prerequisite to the top job.

The study found that when Black employees are elevated to the C-suite, they are frequently given roles with less advancement potential, such as chief human resources officer, chief sales officer or chief administration executive: Black people hold 13%, 20% and 43% of such roles in the Fortune 100, respectively.

“It’s a pipeline problem," says David Larcker, who co-wrote the study. “These are good jobs, but not jobs that typically map onto a CEO job."

In recent months, more Black professionals have begun sharing accounts of racism. A substantial body of research shows that people tend to view Black professionals more negatively, regardless of qualifications or actual work performed.

One 2019 study of racial bias in hiring in the sciences found Black applicants for postdoctoral positions were rated as being less competent, hirable or likable than their white, Latino or Asian peers. A 2014 study in which people were asked to evaluate identical legal writing samples found that people consistently found more errors and judged the writing as being poor when they were told the author was Black. A 2017 study examining callback rates for Black job applicants found discrimination levels haven’t improved in the past 25 years.

“You’re constantly reliving your résumé, having to tell people why you are there—because some might assume you’re only there because you met somebody’s tick box," says Telisa Yancy, chief operating officer of American Family Insurance.

The experience of being second-guessed or being subject to racial comments adds up. Black professionals are more likely to leave their jobs; 35% say they intend to leave their company within the next two years, with many mentioning isolation and workplace hostility, compared with 27% of their white peers, according to Coqual, a think tank formerly known as the Center for Talent Innovation focused on workplace diversity.

In 2007, after spending nearly 20 years at Ford Motor Co.—a place where she says she was fortunate to have Black mentors—Ms. Yancy joined Burger King for her first officer-level role.

Once she arrived, she struggled. As the highest-ranking Black executive at Burger King at the time, she says, she felt she lacked allies and that colleagues didn’t take her seriously. Occasionally she found herself crying in her car after work.

“Starting over from zero, race shapes that experience more than the résumé does," Ms. Yancy says. She left after just seven months.

Restaurant Brands International, the parent of Burger King, says it recently pledged at least half of all final-round candidates interviewing for roles at its corporate offices globally would be women or people of color. The company says Ms. Yancy’s experience “only further reinforces the need for this type of commitment."

After leaving Burger King, Ms. Yancy briefly worked for a Black-owned marketing company before joining American Family Insurance in 2009. She has since received three promotions, most recently to COO. In many companies, the role is an important springboard to the CEO position.

Early on in her time at American Family Insurance, Ms. Yancy recalls, she was struck when CEO Jack Salzwedel, who is white, asked for her personal perspective as a Black mother and wife on racial issues.

“The most important thing is commitment from the top," she says, noting that Mr. Salzwedel was also the first person to text her to check in after video surfaced of the killing of Mr. Floyd.

“I wanted to offer my comfort and support," says Mr. Salzwedel, adding that he also wanted Ms. Yancy’s advice on how to ensure other Black colleagues felt supported.

Surveys show that many older white men, who tend to hold leadership roles, believe the workplace has fewer racial barriers than employees of color do. In a 2018 survey of nearly 5,000 professionals in the U.S. conducted by Boston Consulting Group, 19% of white men aged 45 years and above said there were obstacles to advancement for employees of color at their company, versus 43% of their Black colleagues who said there were obstacles. Older white men tend to be more conscious of gender imbalances than race, says Matt Krentz, a BCG managing director who co-wrote the study.

Since Mr. Floyd was killed on May 25, many companies have issued statements vowing to do more to address racial injustice and add to racial diversity in the workplace.

In a survey by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP that took place from December 2016 to May 31 this year, only 14% of companies have a C-suite level role focused on diversity, while nearly 40% have no leader responsible for that issue.

Roughly one-fifth of the 500 largest public U.S. companies list increasing diversity as among the criteria that can help determine executive bonuses, according to Equilar, a research firm that conducts compensation analyses.

Companies have tended to rely on short-term diversity training, which data show often is ineffective or backfires, says Alexandra Kalev, a sociology professor at Tel Aviv University who has studied the effectiveness of diversity programs. Her research on 830 U.S. companies’ diversity efforts, conducted with Harvard professor Frank Dobbin, found such mandatory training can spark manager backlash, and actually coincided with declines in the number of Black women in management.

She says her research shows initiatives such as mentorship programs and hiring diversity officers or creating diversity task forces are more effective.

“If a company wanted to increase their sales, would they just bring in a trainer for an afternoon? No—they’d do market research, recruit the best salespeople, define strategies and goals and do constant monitoring," she says. “It’s the same with diversity."

Lisa Wardell, CEO of Adtalem Global Education since 2016 and one of the few Black women to run a publicly traded U.S. company, says her career was helped by finding an employer that gave her chances.

Ms. Wardell says the 12 years she spent at The RLJ Companies, a holding company founded by Black Entertainment Television co-founder Robert Johnson, were formative, in part, because she got coveted profit-and-loss roles.

Ms. Wardell, who is now 51 years old, says she received opportunities at the Black-owned firm that she might not have otherwise, including the chance to serve as the company’s COO, during which time she managed the company’s business strategy and portfolio, along with its operations and finance.

Still, one white male investor asked during an interview for her current job whether she thought Wall Street would accept having a “young Black woman" run a public company, a question she considered insensitive.

Adtalem’s company board now includes three women, including another Black woman. Ms. Wardell advocated for the women even though they lacked prior public board experience.

She has also tapped a Black chief operating officer and a Black general counsel and pushed to diversify the company’s entire workforce. So far this year, 49% of new hires have been people of color.

Such efforts, she says, are well-aligned with her other goals as CEO, citing recent research by consulting firms McKinsey & Co. and Deloitte LLP showing that diversity is associated with better financial outcomes and company cultures. McKinsey found that companies with executive teams ranking in the top quartile for ethnic diversity were 36% more likely to have above-market profitability than their less-diverse peers.

“I’m going to do the same thing that every white CEO does for their company—I’m going to make my operating budget and make earnings per share and drive growth," she says.

Some companies who have appointed Black CEOs have also seen gains in company diversity. Since Marvin Ellison took over as CEO of home-improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos. in 2018, he has added nine Black executives at the vice president level or higher, bringing the total to 17.

Research by McKinsey shows that when people say their organizations’ leaders are diverse, they are more likely to say they feel very included, in contrast to peers at organizations without diverse leadership.

Ursula Burns, a former CEO of Xerox Holdings Corp. and the first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company, says she was fortunate to begin her career at a place like Xerox, an early pioneer in the diversification of its workplace. Following race riots in the 1960s in Rochester, N.Y., where the company was based, Xerox went on to hire a number of Black executives, whom she credits with helping create a culture of inclusion.

“I entered on a ship that was already moving," says Ms. Burns, who joined the company in 1980.

She says her career was helped by the fact that early on, she served as executive assistant to Wayland Hicks, then executive vice president, as well as Paul Allaire, then Xerox CEO. The roles helped boost her visibility in the company, says Ms. Burns, who currently serves on the boards of Exxon Mobil Corp., Nestlé SA and Uber Technologies Inc. She helped launch the Board Diversity Action Alliance this month to advocate for greater Black representation on corporate boards.

Success can hinge on such relationships. A 2019 Korn Ferry survey of Black executives holding profit-and-loss roles found that 86% said having a sponsor—someone who supported and helped advocate for them when projects or promotions came up—was indispensable to their career progression.

Yet many Black professionals say they lack contact with company leaders. Coqual’s study found only 31% of Black professionals report having access to senior leaders at work, compared with 44% of their white peers.

Bob Pryor, the CEO of IT services provider NTT Data Services, says he was surprised to learn this spring that his company didn’t have any Black employees at the senior vice president level or above who could serve as the sponsor of a Black employee resource group.

“It was just so personally embarrassing, especially for a company that prides itself on diversity," he says, adding that the company had been more focused on advancing women. The company, which is based in the Dallas suburbs and has 45,000 employees world-wide, has since promoted a Black executive to serve as its new chief diversity officer.

When it comes to Black advancement, one popular argument among many white executives is that there is a “short supply" of talent, says Ken Lewis, an attorney and partner in the Raleigh, N.C., office of law firm Nexsen Pruet. In reality, he says, the pool of highly educated, experienced Black professionals has never been greater.

In 2019, 26% of Black people age 25 and older in the U.S., or seven million people, had completed at least four years of college, up from 15% in 1999, according to federal data. Among white people, that figure was 36%, or 63 million, up from 26% in 1999.

More than 13% of master’s degrees were given to Black graduates during the 2016-17 academic year, up from 9.4% in 2000-01.

And a higher rate of Black people studying at the master’s level are focusing on business-related fields than white master’s degree students. Among all Black students receiving master’s degrees in the 2018-19 academic year, 28% of them studied subjects such as business management and marketing. Among white students earning master’s, 22% studied those subjects, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

Mr. Lewis says the short-supply idea was illustrated when a white panelist at a diversity conference he attended told a gathering of more than 400 Black corporate lawyers that her bank wanted to retain Black attorneys as outside counsel but simply couldn’t find them. In a similar vein, Wells Fargo & Co.’s CEO Charlie Scharf apologized recently for suggesting there was a limited pool of Black talent to draw from.

Even the most pedigreed of Black professionals can find it hard to scale the ranks. A 2018 study by the Harvard Business School Leadership Initiative of Black men and women with Harvard MBAs found that 19% and 13%, respectively, made it to the most senior executive positions, such as president, CEO, managing director or partner, compared with 40% of non-Black Harvard MBA holders.

“We don’t get a presumption of competence," says Orlando Richmond Sr., a Jackson, Miss.-based partner at law firm Butler Snow. For this reason, like many Black executives, he has eschewed Casual Fridays throughout his career, preferring to wear a suit and tie to reinforce his professionalism.

Many companies have tended to focus on diversity when it comes to recruitment but not advancement. A 2018 survey by research firm i4cp, or the Institute for Corporate Productivity, of 245 companies mostly headquartered in the U.S. found that while 78% of respondents said they tracked diversity among new hires, only 50% said they did so for succession planning.

That’s a problem, says Michael Hyter, chief diversity officer at recruiting firm Korn Ferry, adding companies need to be doing more to retain Black employees. By the time companies are trying to promote people at the managerial level, they have often already lost key talent, he says.

Mr. Citrin, at recruiting firm Spencer Stuart, says that board members often mistakenly assume the best person for a CEO job is someone who has done it before. In fact, he says, his company’s research shows first-time CEOs of public companies actually perform better than those who have served in such roles before.

“Part of the way to break the cycle is to show that people who have the greatest potential can become the greatest performers," he says.

Growing up in San Antonio, Paula Gold-Williams didn’t have white-collar role models, she recalls. One of the main pieces of advice from her parents, she says, was to stay out of jail.

After a high-school teacher encouraged her to pursue bookkeeping, Ms. Gold-Williams took a job as an accountant at Ernst & Whinney in 1985. She left after four years, once she realized a client-facing role was going to be difficult for a Black woman. “Nobody ever stopped me from coming into the building, but I’d go to a client’s office and you could just tell they weren’t really comfortable," she says.

She switched tracks to internal roles, climbing through the finance ranks at Time Warner Cable and Luby’s, a cafeteria chain in the South. She says she wasn’t given the plum assignments but still used every opportunity as a chance to surprise people by excelling on tasks no one else wanted.

All through her career, she says, she has been accustomed to being discounted because of how she looks. Even after she joined CPS Energy, the gas and electric utility in San Antonio, and became its chief financial officer, a role she held from 2008 to 2014, she says people would ignore her when she would show up early to meetings in New York while raising capital—that is, until her colleagues and bankers joined them.

“They’d say, I want to introduce you to Paula Gold-Williams. We’re going to issue half a billion in bonds today with her," she recounts. “Their eyes would get big."

Today, she is CEO of the power utility, which has more than $2.6 billion in annual revenue and 3,100-plus employees. She credits her business success to her mentors, hard work—and an ability to absorb insults and carry on.

—Lynn Cook contributed to this article.

Write to Te-Ping Chen at te-ping.chen@wsj.com

