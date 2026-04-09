Why BlackRock is weathering the private credit storm better than peers

In the core public-markets arm, BlackRock’s iShares exchange-traded funds remain its bread and butter. The company led the ETF industry with a record $527 billion of net inflows in 2025, and U.S. ETFs as a whole took in more money than ever this year through February. The steady flow of new money into ETFs, along with a technology business that sells risk- and portfolio-management software to other investment firms, are viewed as stable sources of revenue even in turbulent markets.