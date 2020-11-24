Why BPCL could be a turning point for India’s disinvestment program

The sale of BPCL is pivotal for the government. One, the ₹40,000 crore or so it is expected to fetch would help the government do something about its disinvestment target of ₹2,10,000 crore, or about 7% of its total projected revenues for 2020-21. Given the pandemic blow to tax revenues, disinvestment proceeds become even more vital. Two, the government was looking at BPCL as a rare instance of a public sector undertaking (PSU) being sold to a private player, paving the way for more privatization. Speaking to industry leaders on Monday, the finance minister, Niramala Sitharaman, promised to accelerate privatization of state-owned firms in the coming days.