Global investment firm Brookfield has agreed to acquire speciality glass packaging manufacturer PGP Glass from Blackstone. The acquisition is valued at $1.7 billion, according to Reuters. The deal marks a major investment in India's premium glass packaging industry. Brookfield plans to accelerate PGP's international expansion through advances in artificial intelligence and manufacturing.

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The agreement was announced on Monday, November 23, 2026. Brookfield will acquire PGP through its flagship private equity strategy. The investment will involve Brookfield Capital Partners and affiliate Brookfield Business Corporation. The transaction requires regulatory and government approvals, with completion expected during the first quarter of 2027.

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PGP Glass manufactures premium packaging for cosmetics, perfumes, pharmaceuticals and speciality food and beverages. The company serves leading international brands across more than 70 countries.

It operates three manufacturing facilities across India and Sri Lanka. Its services include product design, mould-making, speciality glass manufacturing and decoration.

The company also maintains an extensive global logistics and warehousing network. Its integrated operations enable customers to access multiple packaging services through a single manufacturer. PGP has established strong relationships with several internationally recognised brands.

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Brookfield sees considerable growth opportunities as global demand for premium glass packaging increases. It plans to strengthen existing customer relationships while entering new international markets. Targeted investments in manufacturing capacity will support the company's expansion plans.

Also Read | Brookfield to acquire PGP Glass from Blackstone for $1.7 billion

Artificial intelligence will play an important role in Brookfield's strategy for PGP Glass. The investment firm intends to improve production efficiency through AI-driven operational changes. These initiatives will cover sales planning, manufacturing operations and quality control.

Aditya Joshi, Brookfield's private equity head for Asia Pacific and the Middle East, welcomed the acquisition. He highlighted PGP's strong position in premium packaging and longstanding relationships with global brands.

“As demand for high-quality packaging continues to increase worldwide, Brookfield brings the scale and operating expertise to accelerate PGP’s growth through an AI-led transformation program,” he said.

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The acquisition also comes amid changing conditions in the global glass packaging industry. European and North American manufacturers face rising costs and reductions in production capacity.

These pressures could create opportunities for efficient manufacturers such as PGP Glass. Premium glass packaging also benefits from established demand and limited substitution risks.

Blackstone's Amit Dalmia praised PGP's operating performance and sustainability achievements under its ownership.

“Under the leadership of Vijay Shah, the management team has delivered outstanding operating performance, outpaced its peers and demonstrated leadership in sustainability,” he said.

Shah welcomed Brookfield as the company's next investment partner. He highlighted its international presence and experience managing businesses across economic cycles. He also acknowledged Blackstone's contribution towards PGP's manufacturing expansion and operational improvements.

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Managing $1.4 trillion Brookfield manages assets exceeding $1 trillion across infrastructure, energy, private equity, real estate and credit. Blackstone manages nearly $1.4 trillion across its global investment businesses.

The acquisition will transfer PGP Glass between two major global investment firms. Brookfield will focus on international expansion, manufacturing improvements and technology-driven growth following the transaction.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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