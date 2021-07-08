Why  Cairn  Energy is seizing India’s overseas assets

India’s dispute with Cairn relates to restructuring of the firm’s India business in 2006-07. The tax claim was raised under the United Progressive Alliance government when Cairn was about to sell its final 10% stake in Cairn India Ltd to Vedanta Resources Ltd in 2014. The tax demand invoked a 2012 change in the Income Tax Act that was retroactive. The department attached Cairn’s residual stake, received dividend on it and later sold the majority of it. Cairn began international arbitration in 2015 and won $1.2 billion in damages plus interest and costs last year, totalling more than $1.7 billion. India has appealed against it.