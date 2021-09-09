Online marketplace for used automobiles Cars24 Services expects the global semiconductor shortage to boost its business as automakers are forced to scale back output due to a lack of chips. “New car production will be cut dramatically and that will definitely result in high demand for used cars," Vikram Chopra, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cars24 told Bloomberg .

“In the next six months we are going to see a pretty big impact," he told Bloomberg Television in an interview on Wednesday. Demand for used vehicles has boomed in India as consumers try to avoid mass transit systems during the Covid pandemic.

India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturers reduced production and dispatches of vehicles to dealerships in August as the chip shortage disrupted production schedules. Maruti Suzuki India production in the month of August plunged by 8% to 1,13,937 units as compared to 1,23,769 units on a yearly basis on the back of semiconductor shortage impacting its manufacturing schedules. The automaker said it expects the shortage to hurt in September too.

Automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd also said it will produce 20-25% fewer passenger vehicles in September, due to a seven-day production halt forced by the acute shortage of semiconductors.

Increased cases of covid infections in countries like Malaysia and Indonesia and consequent lockdowns have delayed delivery of semiconductors and other important components to domestic automakers.

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report last month had suggested that Cars24 Services Pvt., is closing in on a deal to raise about $350 million from DST Global, SoftBank Group Corp. and other investors as it started conversations about an initial public offering (IPO) in 18 to 24 months.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

