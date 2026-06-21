Mint Explainer| Why Delhivery's homegrown maps matter for e-commerce

BENGALURU: Logistics company Delhivery Ltd is making a fresh bet on technology. The Gurugram-based logistics company on Friday launched Delhivery Maps, an AI-native mapping platform built on data generated from more than two billion shipments and one billion daily GPS pings across its delivery network.
The platform, which was developed to power Delhivery’s own operations, will now be made available to enterprises, developers, and gig-economy companies as a commercial product, it said in a stock-exchange filing on late Friday evening. The company said the offering is designed to solve uniquely Indian challenges such as incomplete addresses, landmark-based navigation, and vehicle-specific routing.
The move places Delhivery alongside a small but growing group of Indian companies, including Mappls by MapmyIndia and Ola Maps, that are building homegrown geospatial infrastructure for businesses.