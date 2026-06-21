Mint Explainer| Why Delhivery's homegrown maps matter for e-commerce

BENGALURU: Logistics company Delhivery Ltd is making a fresh bet on technology. The Gurugram-based logistics company on Friday launched Delhivery Maps, an AI-native mapping platform built on data generated from more than two billion shipments and one billion daily GPS pings across its delivery network.
BENGALURU: Logistics company Delhivery Ltd is making a fresh bet on technology. The Gurugram-based logistics company on Friday launched Delhivery Maps, an AI-native mapping platform built on data generated from more than two billion shipments and one billion daily GPS pings across its delivery network.
The platform, which was developed to power Delhivery’s own operations, will now be made available to enterprises, developers, and gig-economy companies as a commercial product, it said in a stock-exchange filing on late Friday evening. The company said the offering is designed to solve uniquely Indian challenges such as incomplete addresses, landmark-based navigation, and vehicle-specific routing.
The platform, which was developed to power Delhivery’s own operations, will now be made available to enterprises, developers, and gig-economy companies as a commercial product, it said in a stock-exchange filing on late Friday evening. The company said the offering is designed to solve uniquely Indian challenges such as incomplete addresses, landmark-based navigation, and vehicle-specific routing.
The move places Delhivery alongside a small but growing group of Indian companies, including Mappls by MapmyIndia and Ola Maps, that are building homegrown geospatial infrastructure for businesses.
Mint unpacks why Delhivery is entering the mapping business, how it plans to differentiate itself, and what the move means for India’s logistics and e-commerce ecosystem.
Why is Delhivery launching a maps business?
A logistics company launching a mapping platform may seem like an unusual diversification, but for Delhivery, maps have long been a critical part of its core operations.
The company had been struggling to solve a uniquely Indian problem of delivering to addresses that are often incomplete, unstructured, or based on landmarks rather than standard street names. Routing errors, failed deliveries and inefficient dispatch significantly raised costs.
Delhivery said it built the platform out of "operational necessity" and has completely replaced its reliance on third-party mapping providers across its business lines, including express parcels, freight and supply-chain services. The company believes the platform has now reached sufficient scale and maturity to be offered externally.
The strategy mirrors a familiar playbook in technology, which is to build tools to solve internal operational problems and then package them as products for external customers. In commerce, Shopify has expanded its fulfillment and logistics capabilities into services for merchants, while Uber has built and commercialised parts of its mapping and routing stack for developers and partners.
The company said Delhivery Maps was initially developed to power its own logistics network and is now being opened up to enterprises and developers.
Who are the other mapping players in India?
India’s mapping market is still dominated by global players such as Google Maps. But a handful of domestic companies are attempting to carve out specialised niches.
Mappls, owned by MapmyIndia, has built one of India’s largest indigenous mapping and geospatial platforms, catering to governments, enterprises and consumers. Quick commerce players Amazon Now and Zepto have replaced Google Maps with Mappls earlier this year.
Ola Maps, launched last year, is focused on mobility and developer use cases, with the ride-hailing company positioning it as an India-first alternative for mapping APIs.
How is Delhivery taking a different route?
Delhivery Maps' key differentiator is logistics telemetry or data generated from billions of shipments and a fleet of more than 100,000 vehicles. The company argued that commercial deliveries require a different kind of mapping intelligence than consumer navigation, including vehicle-aware routing, address validation, dispatch optimisation and more accurate estimated delivery times.
The launch is primarily about improving routing efficiency and reducing friction in last-mile delivery operations.
“Companies that handle millions of deliveries every day generate enormous amounts of routing data. Turning that into a mapping platform can improve delivery efficiency not just for Delhivery but also for other businesses that depend on logistics and dispatch,” said Satish Meena, analyst at market research firm Datum Intelligence.
Precision on Delhivery Maps is driven by Naksha LLM, a set of geospatial reasoning models, that will enable developers to deploy advanced AI workflows and autonomous agents to produce high-quality location intelligence, the statement said.
Why does this matter for e-commerce?
The timing is significant as e-commerce and quick-commerce sectors expand rapidly, increasing the need for more precise location intelligence. From food delivery and grocery platforms to hyperlocal services and ride-hailing companies, businesses are increasingly relying on mapping technology to reduce delivery times and improve customer experience.
The challenge becomes even more pronounced in smaller towns and remote areas where digital maps and address databases are often less comprehensive.
“The next phase of growth for e-commerce will come from deeper penetration into smaller cities and underserved regions. Building better maps for these areas could materially improve logistics efficiency and expand service reach,” Meena added.
E-commerce GMV in India is projected to touch $170-190 billion in the next six years from $60 billion in 2024, fuelled by rapid growth in tier-2, tier-3, and tier-4 towns, according to a 2025 report by Bain & Co. Nearly 60% of new sellers since 2021 hail from Tier-2 or smaller cities, the report noted.
For companies operating in these markets, even small improvements in route optimization can translate into lower costs and faster deliveries, Meena noted.