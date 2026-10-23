Why Diageo and Pernod are under probe: India says bulk Scotch concentrate may not qualify for new lower tariff | Details

Indian investigators are examining whether Diageo and Pernod Ricard wrongly claimed a lower import duty on bulk Scotch concentrates after the India-UK free trade agreement took effect, according to details shared with the companies and a letter from their trade body.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence searched the offices of both firms this month and questioned executives as part of the probe. Authorities have privately told the companies that the reduced 75% tariff does not cover bulk Scotch concentrates. Those shipments, they say, must be classified under a heading that still carries the full 150% duty.

What triggered the investigation The case centres on how the companies import bulk concentrates from Britain and blend them in India to produce popular local brands such as Royal Stag, Blenders Pride and McDowell’s. Investigators are checking whether the firms misclassified these products to benefit from the lower rate introduced under the pact.

Pernod Ricard, which counts India as its largest market by volume, and Diageo have both said they are cooperating with the authorities.

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How the trade deal framed the tariff cut Whisky duties were a major sticking point during the long negotiations that led to the agreement’s implementation on 15 July. India agreed to cut the import tax on certain Scotch shipments from 150% to 75% immediately and to lower it further to 40% over ten years. The British government had said “iconic UK products” like whiskies would benefit from the pact.

The International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), which represents both companies, wrote to the commerce minister that the classification issue “risks undermining, in practice, an important market-access benefit negotiated and agreed between India and the United Kingdom.” The letter added that “the preferential tariff treatment negotiated... could effectively become unavailable for these imports.”

ISWAI noted that the India-UK agreement expressly provides preferential tariff treatment for whisky under the relevant tariff lines. It urged an urgent clarification so the negotiated gains can be realised “while avoiding uncertainty and disruption for legitimate industry participants.”

Wider impact on India’s spirits market The probe has unsettled India’s roughly $65 billion alcohol industry. Britain supplies almost 75% of the country’s imported spirits, most of it Scotch, according to Crisil Ratings. Past tariff disputes have led to large back-tax demands on foreign firms, including Samsung and Volkswagen.