Why did General Motors cut 1,000 jobs in software and services?

General Motors, the American automotive manufacturer, is laying off 1,000 employees from its software and service units worldwide, according to a Reuters report.

Written By Anubhav Mukherjee
Published20 Aug 2024, 07:32 PM IST
GM is laying off 1,000 employees from its software and service units worldwide.
GM is laying off 1,000 employees from its software and service units worldwide.(Reuters / Rebecca Cook)

General Motors (GM), the American automotive manufacturer, is laying off 1,000 employees from its software and service units worldwide, reported Reuters on Monday, August 20.

“As we build GM’s future, we must simplify for speed and excellence, make bold choices, and prioritize the investments that will have the greatest impact,” the automaker stated in an official statement quoted in the report. CNBC reported the news first.

Also Read | Bajaj Auto to increase accounting provision for deferred tax by ₹211 crore

The news agency reported that nearly 600 employees were affected at General Motors' tech campus near Detroit, Michigan, United States. This was close to half of the cuts in the US.

The job cuts were not because of the cost cuts but were fuelled by the review of operations point of view after Mike Abbott, the executive vice president of software and services, quit General Motors in March citing health reasons, said the company, as per the news report.

Also Read | Hero MotoCorp receives ₹17.64 crore GST notice from Delhi GST authority

Mike Abbott was a former Apple executive who joined General Motors in 2023 to lead the company's software development efforts in between an investment hike from the brand in its electric vehicle segment and its subscription services.

General Motors stated that in April 2023, nearly 5,000 of its salaried workers took buyouts from the company to leave the organisation as it worked to hit the target of a $2 billion cost cut. This happened after the company reduced hundreds of executive-level and salaried-level jobs in February 2023, as per the report.

Also Read | Banking, IT, auto or realty? Which segment stocks to buy in rising markets?

The layoffs represent nearly 1.3 per cent of the company's global workforce. The latest number shows that the company has close to 76,000 employees as of the end of 2023. This includes 53,000 employees in the US, as per the report. As per General Motors' website, it has 95,000 employees and 156 facilities in the US.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 07:32 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsWhy did General Motors cut 1,000 jobs in software and services?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    254.05
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.7 (2.71%)

    Tata Steel

    154.00
    03:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    GAIL India

    236.65
    03:44 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-0.9%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.10
    03:47 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -5 (-1.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.30
    03:58 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.78 (9.4%)

    KEI Industries

    4,708.10
    03:49 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    340.6 (7.8%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    400.10
    03:56 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    28.6 (7.7%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills

    571.85
    03:53 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    40.5 (7.62%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue