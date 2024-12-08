Why Disney is plowing cash into a Cruise Line expansion
Robbie Whelan , The Wall Street Journal 08 Dec 2024
SummaryEntertainment titan plans to launch seven new cruise ships by 2031, looking to overseas markets far from theme parks.
HUDSON RIVER, N. Y.—Strains of “When You Wish Upon a Star" drifted across lower Manhattan on a recent November evening, echoing from Disney’s newest cruise ship on its path south down the Hudson River toward Florida.
