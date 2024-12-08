Why Disney is plowing cash into a Cruise Line expansion

When Disney announced plans last year to “turbocharge" investment in its Experiences division, which includes theme parks, resorts and consumer products, the company said 20% of the $60 billion over the next decade would go toward its cruise business and other projects that haven’t been announced yet. Disney plans to more than double its fleet from six to 13 ships by 2031 and further expand its service internationally.“Given the fact that we are still a relatively small player and we see this strong demand, it’s only natural and actually the best time to invest in this business," said Thomas Mazloum, who leads the part of Disney’s Experiences division that includes cruises.