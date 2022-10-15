Poor career growth, bad work culture and not 'bad bosses' are the biggest reasons why employees switch jobs. Meanwhile, the one reason why employees stick to their job is the opportunity to grow within an organisation, a survey by Naukri.com revealed.

The survey was conducted with over 4,600 employees across sectors and experience levels to understand the relationship between Indian employees and their managers.

They say people don't quit companies, they quit bosses. People who enjoy working with their managers feel more positive about their jobs.

Tell us in the comments what relationship you have with your boss. pic.twitter.com/NouXqlFnLO — Naukri (@Naukri) October 10, 2022

Here's what the survey showed:

A total of 41% of respondents mentioned that poor career growth was the key reason for leaving their last organisations, followed by bad work culture and company policies (34%). Meanwhile, only 33% said that bad bosses are the reason why they have left their previous organisation.

Over 31% of employees prefer managers who motivate them to perform better and give timely feedback, The survey also pointed out adding, “A majority of employees prefer bosses who focus on maintaining a work-life balance."

Indian managers usually follow one-way communication channels (from managers to subordinates), as mentioned by 36% of employees who took the survey.

Male versus female bosses:

When comes the comparison between male versus female bosses, the majority said male leaders are considered to be adaptive in nature when employees were asked to vote for them on various attributes. "Apart from this, being approachable and open-minded are the other key traits that make males ideal bosses," said the job site.

In this context, when it enquired about what attributes make female employees good bosses, respondents said that they are better at promoting work-life balance and showing respectful behaviours to their subordinates.

(With inputs from agencies)