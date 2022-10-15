Why do employees consider switching jobs? Naukri survey finds 3 biggest reasons1 min read . Updated: 15 Oct 2022, 03:52 PM IST
A total of 41% of respondents mentioned that poor career growth was the key reason for leaving their last organisations
Poor career growth, bad work culture and not 'bad bosses' are the biggest reasons why employees switch jobs. Meanwhile, the one reason why employees stick to their job is the opportunity to grow within an organisation, a survey by Naukri.com revealed.