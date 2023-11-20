Why does Microsoft's Satya Nadella want Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO?
OpenAI co-founder Mira Murati is working on bringing back Sam Altman and Greg Brockman at the company, with support from OpenAI investors including Microsoft.
Microsoft is said to have thrown its full support behind sacked OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in his bid to return to the company's top job. The tech giant has invested around $13 million in OpenAI and holds a 49% stake in the company, but was given almost no notice before the high-profile AI startup's CEO was ousted.