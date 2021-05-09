Why DoorDash and Uber Eats delivery is costing you more
Apps are shifting some costs to customers; restaurants are raising prices on apps and offering cheaper direct orders
Diners and restaurants alike flocked to delivery apps in record numbers when the pandemic forced establishments to close their dining rooms. The surge in business has driven huge revenue growth for companies like DoorDash Inc., Grubhub Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc., which owns Uber Eats and Postmates. While the apps’ growth is expected to slow from last year’s levels, the companies say they expect people to order in more frequently than they did pre-pandemic.
Wonder why delivery orders have become more expensive during the pandemic? Want to know what share of your money restaurants are getting? Here’s a breakdown of several identical orders from the same New York City restaurant.
